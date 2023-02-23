CHARLESTON — The Cavetone Records 15th Anniversary Spectacular will feature four Cavetone recording artists and plenty of vinyl surprises on Saturday, March 4, at The Uptowner, 623 Monroe Ave. in Charleston.

The event will begin with mingling at 6 p.m. and music starting at 7 p.m. Tehre is no cover charge to attend.

This year's anniversary features musical acts from Charleston, Chicago, and Kent, Ohio in a night featuring the unique sounds of the all-vinyl label.

The music starts with Bowling Alone from Kent. This solo act will make echoey space pop from 7-7:20 p.m. using nothing more than a six-string bass, lo-fi and drum loops. They have been releasing vinyl on Cavetone since 2017.

Ryan & Yvonne, a folk & roots pop duo from Charleston and new to Cavetone Records, will play artfully-crafted acoustic pop songs with big vocals and bigger hooks from 7:30-8:15 p.m. They are currently recording their debut LP for the label.

Patir Filius, a father/son duo from Chicago who just released their debut LP on Cavetone in 2022 will play folk and blues using an upright bass, acoustic guitar from 8:30-9:15 p.m.

Concluding the night is The Ex-Bombers, the psychedelic blues duo from Charleston, who have amassed a cult following through their live shows and recordings, with five vinyl releases on Cavetone starting in 2012. The pair will play songs from 9:30 -11 p.m. using only an electric 8-string bass, and a small jazz drum kit.

This showcase is the first time Cavetone's anniversary celebration has occurred in Charleston since 2015.

“The Charleston return happened for a couple reasons,” said Cavetone Records co-owner and president M. Keri Cousins. “It is the first time original music has really been welcomed back in town with the new owners of the Uptowner and we have two really great duos from Charleston so it just all lined up.”

Previous Anniversary Spectaculars have occurred in Columbia, Mo., Chicago, Lima, Ohio, Tuscola, and Charleston.