Celebration of Illinois music continues with blues musicians

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is proud to present an evening with two of Chicago’s premier blues musicians, Brother John Kattke and Dave Specter, on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Their free concert continues the museum's celebration of Illinois music centered around their special exhibit “The State of Sound: A World of Music from Illinois.”

Kattke and Specter each bring over 30 years of blues virtuosity highlighted by playing with a veritable “who’s who” of R&B and rock 'n' roll legends, including Buddy Guy, Eric Clapton, Steve Miller, the Black Crowes, Matt Murphy, and Junior Wells.

They will both perform in the museum's Union Theater at 7 p.m. Reserve your free seats at bit.ly/ALPLMblues. Audience members must wear facial coverings.

As a resident musician at Buddy Guy’s Legends in Chicago for 30 years, Brother John has played with the likes of Eric Clapton, the Black Crowes, Otis Rush, Matt Murphy, Junior Wells and Steve Miller. Led Zeppelin front man Robert Plant once told Brother John, “You play a mean guitar!”

Meanwhile, Specter has earned an international reputation as one of the top talents on the Chicago music scene. He has toured with greats such as The Legendary Blues Band, Sam Lay, Steve Freund, and Son Seals and performed or recorded with Buddy Guy, Jimmy Rogers, Mighty Joe Young, Junior Wells, Pinetop Perkins and many more. He has appeared on over 50 albums and DVDs as a guitarist, bandleader or producer, with 12 albums on Delmark Records.

“The State of Sound: A World of Music from Illinois” highlights contributions in a dozen different genres by Illinois artists such as Miles Davis, REO Speedwagon, Smashing Pumpkins, Muddy Waters, the Staple Singers and more. It features one-of-a-kind personal items from the artists and mini-documentaries about their impact on music.

The exhibit, which runs through Jan. 23, is free with regular museum admission. Learn more at www.MusicFromIllinois.com.

For more information, visit PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov or follow the museum on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

