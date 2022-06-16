Central Illinois Stage Company brings live theatre back to Charleston

CHARLESTON — Central Illinois Stage Company's performance of "The Drowsy Chaperone" is set for Wednesday-Sunday, June 23-26, at the Doudna Fine Arts Center on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.

Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, "The Drowsy Chaperone" is a musical comedy where the audience is introduced to a theatre fan playing his favorite cast album, the fictitious 1928 hit "The Drowsy Chaperone."

As he listens to the record, the characters come to life in his apartment, and mayhem ensues with an intricately plotted tale of love-in-crisis involving gangsters, show people, millionaires, and a host of others.

This production is rated PG-13. Parental discretion is advised.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. June 23-25 and 2 p.m., Sunday June 26.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for students. Tickets can be purchased at Doudna Fine Arts Center or visiting doudnatix.universitytickets.com/.

Central Illinois Stage Company was organized in 1998 as a non-profit community theatre. They produce up to three stage shows a year and have a touring murder mystery troupe. Currently, they focus their efforts on a large-scale summer musical which offers experiences and opportunities for community members across Coles, Douglas and Champaign counties.

For more information, please email centraliltheatre@gmail.com.

