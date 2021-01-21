Charleston artist featured at Link Art Gallery

In 1990 they moved to Charleston into the house she designed herself. She included an “art room” with a floor loom for weaving the yarn she had spun plus space for her painting tools and supplies.

Marcia and her family liked to travel and most of their summers were spent out West. Many of her paintings were inspired by photographs she took on their travels. In her drawings Marcia used pencil, then ink and silverpoint. Most of her paintings were done in watercolor until, as she says, she “got old” and decided she should try other mediums, including acrylic, oil, pastel, charcoal, scratch board and casein paint.

Boroughs’ work has been exhibited in Indianapolis Art Fairs; Charleston’s City Art; Mattoon Public Library; Common Grounds, Mattoon; Mattoon Depot; Sullivan; Effingham; Palestine; and the Paris Link Art Gallery (formerly known as the Bicentennial Art Center).

Boroughs and her husband have been married for 76 1/2 years and raised three sons. Because of his health, they moved into assisted living in 2015. Marcia continues to paint and her current “art room” is a kitchen storage cart containing her art supplies and a table set up nearby to spread out on when she is working.