Charleston artist featured at Link Art Gallery

PARIS — The Link Art Gallery in Paris is pleased to announce its first exhibit of 2021, “Works by Marcia Boroughs," which opened on Friday, Jan. 8.
The galleries feature over 40 pieces of artwork created by Charleston artist Marcia Boroughs throughout her lifetime career as an artist, including watercolors, oils, drawings, pottery and a wool sweater.
Boroughs has had a long, outstanding career as a talented, creative artist, working within the disciplines of drawing, painting, pottery and fiber arts.
Boroughs, who grew up in Indiana, was the fourth of five girls. She had no formal art training in school, but remembers drawing while her father would read to the family in the evenings. She later took classes at John Herron Art Institute in Indianapolis and IU extension.
In 1944 she married Lowell Boroughs, who was a professional musician, music teacher, band and orchestra director.
Her interest in pottery began in the 50s while at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kan. Later she acquired a potter’s wheel and kiln, and created many pieces, including dinnerware, lidded pots, mugs and small sculptures. When she and her husband moved into a travel trailer, her lifestyle changed and she exchanged the potter’s wheel for a spinning wheel. She corded and spun wool to make scarves, socks, sweaters and other garments.
In 1990 they moved to Charleston into the house she designed herself. She included an “art room” with a floor loom for weaving the yarn she had spun plus space for her painting tools and supplies.
Marcia and her family liked to travel and most of their summers were spent out West. Many of her paintings were inspired by photographs she took on their travels. In her drawings Marcia used pencil, then ink and silverpoint. Most of her paintings were done in watercolor until, as she says, she “got old” and decided she should try other mediums, including acrylic, oil, pastel, charcoal, scratch board and casein paint.
Boroughs’ work has been exhibited in Indianapolis Art Fairs; Charleston’s City Art; Mattoon Public Library; Common Grounds, Mattoon; Mattoon Depot; Sullivan; Effingham; Palestine; and the Paris Link Art Gallery (formerly known as the Bicentennial Art Center).
Boroughs and her husband have been married for 76 1/2 years and raised three sons. Because of his health, they moved into assisted living in 2015. Marcia continues to paint and her current “art room” is a kitchen storage cart containing her art supplies and a table set up nearby to spread out on when she is working.
Her work will be on display at the Link Art Gallery through Friday, Feb. 5. Link Art Gallery's hours are Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or call to schedule a time to view the exhibit.
For more information, contact gallery director Susan A. Stafford at 217-466-8130 or at parislinkartgallery@gmail.com.