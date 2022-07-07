Charleston artist to be featured at upcoming exhibit, open house

SHELBYVILLE — Alcohol ink is the medium of choice of Jan Kappes of Charleston, who will be featured at an upcoming Keepers of the Arts show at Flourishes Gallery and Studios in downtown Shelbyville.

Her “inklings,” as she calls them, are created using a special process of mixing and using different from just the purchase of inks. Her subject matter varies from interior kitchen scenes from the past to her only non-objective piece.

Kappes will be present for an open house to celebrate the opening of her showcase of 25 pieces from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, in the gallery area with sidewalk sales taking place that day as well as displays from other local artists.

Most recently Kappes judged this year’s Shelby County Art Show which she had also done years earlier. She also won "Overall Best of Show" two years in a row.

Born and raised in Mattoon, Kappes lived most of her adult life on a farm in Douglas County, where she raised her family. In 2009 she decided to pursue in her life-long goal of working as an artist. Adding to her degree in visual arts from Parkland College, she enrolled in the School of Art at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, earning bachelor's degree in fine arts and master's degrees in art. Her works have been included in juried shows as far east as Connecticut and as far west as Texas.