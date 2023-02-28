CHARLESTON — Drama students at Charleston Middle School plan to take their audience to a place of "Pure Imagination" with their performances of "Willy Wonka Jr." on Friday and Saturday.

The production also will take Charleston spring musicals to a place where they have never been before — the newly renovated Swickard Auditorium at Charleston High School. "Willy Wonka Jr." will be the first spring musical to be performed on the expanded stage, with the high school's production of “Cinderella” to follow on April 20-22.

Choral Director Michael Mellott said his students have typically presented their spring musicals in a school gym, so they are excited about being on a curtained stage and using a professional-level spotlighting and sound system as they perform before theater-style seating.

"It's going to be fantastic to be on stage and look out into the crowd," said eighth grader Autumn Carson, who is playing "Mrs. Bucket," mother to Jack Sharp's young "Charlie."

The production of "Willy Wonka Jr." is based on the 1971 "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" musical film, which in turn is based on author Roald Dahl's 1964 "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" novel. Mellott said the production follows the classic storyline with a few twists to condense it into a junior version, with a runtime of about 1 hour, 15 minutes.

As in the book and film, a group of children with prize-winning golden tickets will tour mysterious candy maker Willy Wonka's out-of-this world factory staffed by Oompa Loompas. Willy Wonka will be played by eighth grader Emsley White.

"It's very fun. It's definitely a new experience for me being this crazy chocolate-loving candy person," Emsley said.

As fans of the story know, not all the children are as well behaved as "Charlie." The young miscreants consist of "Augustus Gloop," Owen Davis; "Violet Beauregarde," Madi Entrican; "Mike Teavee," Eli Heise; and "Veruca Salt," Ellie Shaw.

Ellie said it took her a little while to get into character as extremely demanding "Veruca."

"It's kind of difficult for me because I don't like being mean to people," she said. "I don't enjoy being mean, but it was kind of fun."

Other cast members include Lizzie Snider, Faith Ogle, Riley Lester, Jacky McKibben, Maliya Harrison, Lauren Wahls, Noah Northrop, Dylan Johnson, Ella Viertel, Elijah Peterson, Brayden Cobb, Phoebe Frey, Lydia Lock, Henry Watson, Marlie Ward, Sam Bates, Shelbie Pollard, Sabrina White, Brant Denson, Callie Lawrence, Brynn Symonds, Ember Addams and Candice McNutt.

"Willy Wonka Jr." will be performed for the public at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased for $5 each for students and senior citizens, and $7 each for adults from 6-8 p.m. on weeknights this week in the Swickard Auditorium lobby or one hour before showtime. Half of the available tickets have already been sold.