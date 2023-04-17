Abby Smith, one of two actresses who alternate playing the title role in performances Thursday-Sunday, said those used to Disney's "Cinderella" may be surprised by how determined Ella is to stand up for what's right in Rodgers & Hammerstein's version. She said Ella does not go to the ball just to dance, but to bring Prince Topher's attention to injustices.
"You get to see her as more than just, 'the princess,'" Smith said of the role she shares with Sadie Stowell. "She tells the prince to, 'Pay attention to what is happening in your kingdom because the people need you.'"
Tristan Williams, one of two actors playing Topher, said Rodgers & Hammerstein also give greater insight into how the young royal feels about the world around him, particularly being confined by his responsibilities as prince. Williams shares this role with Michael Fleming.
Williams said he has enjoyed bringing the prince to life and learning how to dance, under choreographer Sam Stowell's lead, for the production's extended ballroom dancing scene.
"The dancing was new to me. I have never done anything like that," Williams said.
Like in the Disney story, Ella must overcome obstacles created by her cruel stepmother to make it to the ball. Maddie Step plays that stepmother, called Madame in this version.
Step said getting to play a villain is fun in a cathartic way because she gets to rip fabric to shreds and come up with many different ways to yell, "Cinderella!," but she felt guilty about it during the rehearsals.
"Afterwards, I always had to apologize to the Cinderellas because I yell a lot," Step said, hinting that her character might get a chance at redemption in this version.
Ella gets magical assistance replacing her shredded ballgown and getting to the ball via a fairy godmother, like in the Disney tale. However, Olivia Bennett said her fairy godmother, known as Marie, shows up in a lowly disguise in this version and helps Ella after being treated kindly by her.
The magical items created by the fairy godmother include the iconic "Cinderella" carriage, made from a pumpkin, and glass slippers, one of which leads to this version taking a surprisingly different direction in its final act than Disney's story.
Bennett said the Performing Arts Club has benefited this year from being able to store the carriage and all of the other "Cinderella" props, plus the costumes, at the high school's newly renovated Swickard Auditorium instead of taking them on the road to Eastern Illinois University's Doudna Fine Arts Center, as it had to do in past years.
"It's nice to have everything we need at our fingertips all the time," Bennett said. "We have a lot of set pieces for this show. This is one of the biggest shows we have ever done."
The cast also includes Andrew Pearson, Kiley Will, Elaina Sutula, Jackson Ulm, Dylan Hawk, Kaliyeva Ayazhan, Lois Baker, Ella Beavers, Emma Beurskens, Breonna Bower, Jonathan Brown, Aiden Caughran, Mia Carcasi, Taryn Cole, Trinity Coonce, Ethan Ennis, Neveah Ethridge, Brennah Gerdes, Allyson Gonzalez, Abrielle Groff, Brock Hanner, Noah Hardwick, Kaylin Hawk, Elijah Jones, Emma Karbassioon, Emily Kaurin, Ella Kenner, Camden Marquis, Meredith McGrath, Abby Metzger, Lucas Neal, John Peterson, Julie Richardson, Zoey Smyser, Danner Van Hise, Courtney Villalobos, Hayleigh Webber, Annabel Wehrle, Josie Wehrle, and Arabella Wines.
Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday at Swickard Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased in advance at charlestonhs.booktix.com/ or from 6-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday in the school's lobby. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.
Charleston High School senior Abby Smith, one of two actresses playing Ella, and Mikey Fleming, one of two actors playing Prince Topher, pose for a photo with Madelyn Huddlestan during the Breakfast with Cinderella event Saturday morning at the school.
Senior Madison Step, who plays Ella's stepmother Madame, and sisters Maggie, 4, and Penelope, 6, Bonwell admire each other's dresses during the Breakfast with Cinderella event Saturday morning at Charleston High School.
Freshman Zoey Smyser, who plays a townsperson, greets Jenn King and her daughters, 8-year-old Audrey and 2-year-old Charlotte, during the Breakfast with Cinderella event Saturday morning at Charleston High School. The table in the foreground is filled with treats created by Revival City Doughnuts in Charleston.
Castmates Mia Carcasi, at center, and Tristan Williams, at far right, prepare to help children take ballroom dancing lessons during the Breakfast with Cinderella event Saturday morning at Charleston High School. Carcasi, a sophomore, is playing a ballroom dancer, and Williams, a senior, is one of two actors playing Prince Topher in the school's spring musical production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella."
Sisters Cera Black, 3, seated at left, and Kendall Black, 7, seated at right, place crowns on their heads with the help of their cousin Chloe Wilson, 8, during the Breakfast with Cinderella event Saturday morning at Charleston High School.
A Breakfast at Cinderella's Castle event was held Saturday morning at Charleston High School as a preview of the school's upcoming spring musical production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella."
Abby Smith, as Ella, and Michael Fleming, as Prince Topher, perform "Ten Minutes Ago" during the Breakfast at Cinderella's Castle event Saturday morning at Charleston High School. They, as well as Sadie Stowell and Tristan Williams, will play these two lead roles in the school's upcoming spring musical production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella."
Elaina Sutula, as Ella's stepsister Charlotte, and Maddie Step, as stepmother Madame, make a dramatic appearance during the Breakfast at Cinderella's Castle event Saturday morning at Charleston High School. They will play these roles in the school's upcoming spring musical production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella."
Dylan Hawk, as Lord Pinkleton; Andrew Pearson, as Sebastian; and Olivia Bennett as fairy godmother Marie, perform "Ten Minutes Ago" during the Breakfast at Cinderella's Castle event Saturday morning at Charleston High School. They will play these supporting roles in the school's upcoming spring musical production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella."
Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella" ballroom dancers twirl to "Ten Minutes Ago" during the Breakfast at Cinderella's Castle event Saturday morning at Charleston High School. This event served as a preview of the school's upcoming spring musical production.
Townspeople and ballroom dancers sing "Ten Minutes Ago" during the Breakfast at Cinderella's Castle event Saturday morning at Charleston High School. This event served as a preview of the school's upcoming spring musical production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella."