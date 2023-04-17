CHARLESTON — The upcoming spring musical production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella" will bring magic, romance and surprises to Charleston High School's stage.

Abby Smith, one of two actresses who alternate playing the title role in performances Thursday-Sunday, said those used to Disney's "Cinderella" may be surprised by how determined Ella is to stand up for what's right in Rodgers & Hammerstein's version. She said Ella does not go to the ball just to dance, but to bring Prince Topher's attention to injustices.

"You get to see her as more than just, 'the princess,'" Smith said of the role she shares with Sadie Stowell. "She tells the prince to, 'Pay attention to what is happening in your kingdom because the people need you.'"

Tristan Williams, one of two actors playing Topher, said Rodgers & Hammerstein also give greater insight into how the young royal feels about the world around him, particularly being confined by his responsibilities as prince. Williams shares this role with Michael Fleming.

Williams said he has enjoyed bringing the prince to life and learning how to dance, under choreographer Sam Stowell's lead, for the production's extended ballroom dancing scene.

"The dancing was new to me. I have never done anything like that," Williams said.

Like in the Disney story, Ella must overcome obstacles created by her cruel stepmother to make it to the ball. Maddie Step plays that stepmother, called Madame in this version.

Step said getting to play a villain is fun in a cathartic way because she gets to rip fabric to shreds and come up with many different ways to yell, "Cinderella!," but she felt guilty about it during the rehearsals.

"Afterwards, I always had to apologize to the Cinderellas because I yell a lot," Step said, hinting that her character might get a chance at redemption in this version.

Ella gets magical assistance replacing her shredded ballgown and getting to the ball via a fairy godmother, like in the Disney tale. However, Olivia Bennett said her fairy godmother, known as Marie, shows up in a lowly disguise in this version and helps Ella after being treated kindly by her.

The magical items created by the fairy godmother include the iconic "Cinderella" carriage, made from a pumpkin, and glass slippers, one of which leads to this version taking a surprisingly different direction in its final act than Disney's story.

Bennett said the Performing Arts Club has benefited this year from being able to store the carriage and all of the other "Cinderella" props, plus the costumes, at the high school's newly renovated Swickard Auditorium instead of taking them on the road to Eastern Illinois University's Doudna Fine Arts Center, as it had to do in past years.

"It's nice to have everything we need at our fingertips all the time," Bennett said. "We have a lot of set pieces for this show. This is one of the biggest shows we have ever done."

The cast also includes Andrew Pearson, Kiley Will, Elaina Sutula, Jackson Ulm, Dylan Hawk, Kaliyeva Ayazhan, Lois Baker, Ella Beavers, Emma Beurskens, Breonna Bower, Jonathan Brown, Aiden Caughran, Mia Carcasi, Taryn Cole, Trinity Coonce, Ethan Ennis, Neveah Ethridge, Brennah Gerdes, Allyson Gonzalez, Abrielle Groff, Brock Hanner, Noah Hardwick, Kaylin Hawk, Elijah Jones, Emma Karbassioon, Emily Kaurin, Ella Kenner, Camden Marquis, Meredith McGrath, Abby Metzger, Lucas Neal, John Peterson, Julie Richardson, Zoey Smyser, Danner Van Hise, Courtney Villalobos, Hayleigh Webber, Annabel Wehrle, Josie Wehrle, and Arabella Wines.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday at Swickard Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased in advance at charlestonhs.booktix.com/ or from 6-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday in the school's lobby. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.