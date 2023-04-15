CHARLESTON — The Charleston High School cafeteria was transformed into a ballroom Saturday morning as dozens of children danced with the cast of the school's upcoming spring musical, Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella."
The children also dined on fancy iced doughnuts, made crowns, saw a performance of the song "Ten Minutes Ago," and had their photos taken with Ella and Prince Topher during the Breakfast at Cinderella's Castle preview event.
"It was really fun to see all of them in their pretty dresses and little crowns. It was a really great experience," said senior Abby Smith, one of two actresses playing Ella. The other is Sadie Stowell.
Stowell played Ella opposite Tristan Williams' Prince Topher during the 8:30 a.m. breakfast, followed by Smith and Michael Fleming taking on these leading roles during the 10 a.m. breakfast.
After rehearsing for "Cinderella" for several weeks now, Williams said he was humbled to see children's reactions to the cast in costume and in character during the breakfast.
"To you it's one thing, but to them it's a whole lot more. It's Cinderella and Prince Charming," Williams said. He added that Cinderella is always the star of the story, but he was honored to hear his young ballroom dancing partner refer to him as "her prince."
Those helping the children learn how to ballroom dance at Breakfast at Cinderella's Castle also included Maddie Step, who plays Ella's stepmother Madame.
Step said she was scared that children would stay away from her because of this stepmother's wicked reputation and sinister attire, including a purple dress with a black feathered stole. The senior said she was happy that many children approached her.
Madame's young dance partners included Maggie, 4, and Penelope, 6, Bonwell. They took time to admire each other's fancy dresses before taking part in the ballroom dancing lesson led by the production's choreographer, Sam Stowell of Charleston.
"I am glad they did it. The girls had a good time," said their mother, Valerie Bonwell of Charleston. She added that the two girls are both students at The DanceLife Center in Charleston, so they enjoyed having an opportunity to dance at the breakfast.
Jenn King of Charleston also brought her daughters, 8-year-old Audrey and 2-year-old Charlotte, to the breakfast, where they were greeted by cast member Zoey Smyser. The freshman, dressed as a townsperson, helped them carry their Revival City Doughnuts to their seat.
King said she appreciated this greeting and all the other details that went into the Breakfast at Cinderella's Castle, while her daughters were excited about meeting Ella.
"The girls love princesses. Anytime there are princesses, they come running," King said.
Smyser said she grew up watching spring musicals like "Cinderella" and hopes she can help inspire other children through the upcoming production.
Performances will be held at 7 p.m. April 20-21, and 1 and 7 p.m. April 22 at Swickard Auditorium at the high school. Tickets can be purchased in advance at charlestonhs.booktix.com/ or from 6-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday in the school's lobby. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.
Director Juliane Sharp watches the Maximum Forte choral group rehearse at Charleston High School on March 10. The group will compete Saturday in the ICHSA Midwest Semifinal.
Exchange students Ayazhan Kaliyeva of Kazakhstan and senior Tunchanok Sonthisawat of Thailand stand Thursday afternoon in Charleston High School's newly renovated Swickard Auditorium, where they will perform in the annual International Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Charleston High School senior Jeremiah Hayes works on a wall for a storage shed Thursday morning in the newly renovated Trojan Agriculture & Manufacturing Center as part of a career and technical program internship through the school.
Distress Bandanna CEO John Anderson demonstrates how to use one of these emergency flags as a tourniquet with the help of driver's education student Addison Daugherty on Friday at Charleston High School.
Charleston High School senior Landon Ames, left, and freshmen Brock Johnson and Preston Pollard grill hamburgerson Thursday during the FFA chapter's drive-thru for farmers at the Total Grain Marketing elevator in Ashmore.
Lead snare drummer Jacob Reeley, at center in the foreground, performs with the Charleston High School Marching Trojans band Saturday morning on the courthouse square during Eastern Illinois University's annual homecoming parade.
This collection of photos shows highlights from coverage of the 2022-23 academic year at Charleston High School
Director Juliane Sharp watches the Maximum Forte choral group rehearse at Charleston High School on March 10. The group will compete Saturday in the ICHSA Midwest Semifinal.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Exchange students Ayazhan Kaliyeva of Kazakhstan and senior Tunchanok Sonthisawat of Thailand stand Thursday afternoon in Charleston High School's newly renovated Swickard Auditorium, where they will perform in the annual International Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Charleston High School senior Jeremiah Hayes works on a wall for a storage shed Thursday morning in the newly renovated Trojan Agriculture & Manufacturing Center as part of a career and technical program internship through the school.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Charleston High School students Marcellx Boling, Ben Coffey and Avery Beals tend to plants Thursday morning in the new greenhouse addition at the Trojan Agriculture & Manufacturing Center.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Distress Bandanna CEO John Anderson demonstrates how to use one of these emergency flags as a tourniquet with the help of driver's education student Addison Daugherty on Friday at Charleston High School.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Charleston High School students Ciarra Swearingen, Sophia Smith and Ila Richterwork on a lab project Friday morning as part of an AP biology class led by teacher Chelsie Doughty.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Charleston High School senior Landon Ames, left, and freshmen Brock Johnson and Preston Pollard grill hamburgerson Thursday during the FFA chapter's drive-thru for farmers at the Total Grain Marketing elevator in Ashmore.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Lead snare drummer Jacob Reeley, at center in the foreground, performs with the Charleston High School Marching Trojans band Saturday morning on the courthouse square during Eastern Illinois University's annual homecoming parade.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
The Charleston High School boys and girls cross country teams take part in the 2022 Run for the Fallen on Saturday at the school's Trojan Hill football and track complex.
Castmates Mia Carcasi, at center, and Tristan Williams, at far right, prepare to help children take ballroom dancing lessons during the Breakfast with Cinderella event Saturday morning at Charleston High School. Carcasi, a sophomore, is playing a ballroom dancer, and Williams, a senior, is one of two actors playing Prince Topher in the school's spring musical production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella."
Charleston High School senior Abby Smith, one of two actresses playing Ella, and Mikey Fleming, one of two actors playing Prince Topher, pose for a photo with Madelyn Huddlestan during the Breakfast with Cinderella event Saturday morning at the school.
Freshman Zoey Smyser, who plays a townsperson, greets Jenn King and her daughters, 8-year-old Audrey and 2-year-old Charlotte, during the Breakfast with Cinderella event Saturday morning at Charleston High School. The table in the foreground is filled with treats created by Revival City Doughnuts in Charleston.
Senior Madison Step, who plays Ella's stepmother Madame, and sisters Maggie, 4, and Penelope, 6, Bonwell admire each other's dresses during the Breakfast with Cinderella event Saturday morning at Charleston High School.
Sisters Cera Black, 3, seated at left, and Kendall Black, 7, seated at right, place crowns on their heads with the help of their cousin Chloe Wilson, 8, during the Breakfast with Cinderella event Saturday morning at Charleston High School.