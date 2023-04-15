CHARLESTON — The Charleston High School cafeteria was transformed into a ballroom Saturday morning as dozens of children danced with the cast of the school's upcoming spring musical, Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella."

The children also dined on fancy iced doughnuts, made crowns, saw a performance of the song "Ten Minutes Ago," and had their photos taken with Ella and Prince Topher during the Breakfast at Cinderella's Castle preview event.

"It was really fun to see all of them in their pretty dresses and little crowns. It was a really great experience," said senior Abby Smith, one of two actresses playing Ella. The other is Sadie Stowell.

Stowell played Ella opposite Tristan Williams' Prince Topher during the 8:30 a.m. breakfast, followed by Smith and Michael Fleming taking on these leading roles during the 10 a.m. breakfast.

After rehearsing for "Cinderella" for several weeks now, Williams said he was humbled to see children's reactions to the cast in costume and in character during the breakfast.

"To you it's one thing, but to them it's a whole lot more. It's Cinderella and Prince Charming," Williams said. He added that Cinderella is always the star of the story, but he was honored to hear his young ballroom dancing partner refer to him as "her prince."

Those helping the children learn how to ballroom dance at Breakfast at Cinderella's Castle also included Maddie Step, who plays Ella's stepmother Madame.

Step said she was scared that children would stay away from her because of this stepmother's wicked reputation and sinister attire, including a purple dress with a black feathered stole. The senior said she was happy that many children approached her.

Madame's young dance partners included Maggie, 4, and Penelope, 6, Bonwell. They took time to admire each other's fancy dresses before taking part in the ballroom dancing lesson led by the production's choreographer, Sam Stowell of Charleston.

"I am glad they did it. The girls had a good time," said their mother, Valerie Bonwell of Charleston. She added that the two girls are both students at The DanceLife Center in Charleston, so they enjoyed having an opportunity to dance at the breakfast.

Jenn King of Charleston also brought her daughters, 8-year-old Audrey and 2-year-old Charlotte, to the breakfast, where they were greeted by cast member Zoey Smyser. The freshman, dressed as a townsperson, helped them carry their Revival City Doughnuts to their seat.

King said she appreciated this greeting and all the other details that went into the Breakfast at Cinderella's Castle, while her daughters were excited about meeting Ella.

"The girls love princesses. Anytime there are princesses, they come running," King said.

Smyser said she grew up watching spring musicals like "Cinderella" and hopes she can help inspire other children through the upcoming production.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. April 20-21, and 1 and 7 p.m. April 22 at Swickard Auditorium at the high school. Tickets can be purchased in advance at charlestonhs.booktix.com/ or from 6-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday in the school's lobby. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.