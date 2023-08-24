MATTOON — The CIL-Con paranormal, horror, gaming, and anime convention is hosting a Pop Culture Trivia Night on from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Suite Dreams Hotel Conference Center in Mattoon.

Prizes will be awarded. Sisco’s will have a cash bar available. Pulled pork dinners and snacks will be available for purchase. Mrz. V’z Catering is providing the food for the event.

Tickets are on sale at embracehealing.com/events. Tickets are $15 for an individual or $50 for a team of four. All proceeds will will benefit the 2023 CIL-Con event.

This year CIL-Con has moved to the Village Square Mall in Effingham. CIL-Con 2023 will be held from noon-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

CIL-Con is free to attend and is family-friendly

This year's event will include Walking Dead/Nashville Star's Santiago Cirilo, filmmakers Christopher and Philip Saint Booth, ghost hunter Keith Age, Ghost Hunters International's Scott Tepperman and Paul Bradford.

Night Terrors of Effingham will have a special haunted house event both evenings.

The Cosplay Contest, hosted by Victory Born Cosplay and Phoenix Sisters Cosplay, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday.

There will be over 80 vendors providing a wide variety of arts, crafts, pop culture memorabilia , metaphysical items, toys, and more.

For additional information got to cil-con.com or email zitaheals@gmail.com.