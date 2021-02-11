Coles County Soil and Water Conservation seeks entries for photography contest

Photos are judged on technical merit and composition. On technical merit, photos will be judged on whether they are well-framed, properly exposed, and sharp/clear. On composition, the photos will be judged on imagination and creativity. One winner will be selected for each category and age division (adults are 19 and older as of Dec. 1 of the current year).

In addition to being recognized at the local level (June), local district winners will advance to the statewide Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation District Auxiliary Photo Contest (July). State winners advance to the National Association of Conservation Districts photo contest (February), where winning entries are awarded cash prizes.

Participants may enter up to five photos. Photos must be submitted in electronic format (JPEG or TIFF), along with completed entry and release forms. Complete rules and entry forms are available on the Coles Co. SWCD website at www.colescountyswcd.org/events/annual-photo-contest/ or may be picked up at the office. Please call 217-345-3901 ext. 3 or email info@colescountyswcd.org for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.