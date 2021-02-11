Coles County Soil and Water Conservation seeks entries for photography contest

Are you a conservationist with a flair for photography? Or perhaps an amateur photographer with a passion for conservation? Send us your snaps. T
he Coles County Soil and Water Conservation District is sponsoring a photo contest to recognize individuals whose pictures are worth more than words. The contest is open to all residents of Coles County who exhibit a creative spirit and who make less than 50% of their income via photography. Local entries must be received by May 5 to be considered for this year’s contest.
Photographs can be entered in the following categories:
- Conservation Practices: Depictions of conservation practices at work on the landscape, such as contour farming, cover crops, field borders, grass waterways, tree plantings, and more (26 eligible practices).
- Close-Up Conservation: An “up-close” look at topics of conservation concern, such as soil, water, animals, plants, and human-actions and tools of conservation.
- Conservation in Action: Action shots of conservation being put “on the ground” such as surveyors, field days, agricultural fairs, technical staff at work, farmers, livestock operators, and more.
- Conservation Across America: A smorgasbord of Americana — barns, crops, farm practices, fencerows, livestock, implements, crops, tree farms, grazing and pastures, etc.
Photos are judged on technical merit and composition. On technical merit, photos will be judged on whether they are well-framed, properly exposed, and sharp/clear. On composition, the photos will be judged on imagination and creativity. One winner will be selected for each category and age division (adults are 19 and older as of Dec. 1 of the current year).
In addition to being recognized at the local level (June), local district winners will advance to the statewide Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation District Auxiliary Photo Contest (July). State winners advance to the National Association of Conservation Districts photo contest (February), where winning entries are awarded cash prizes.
Participants may enter up to five photos. Photos must be submitted in electronic format (JPEG or TIFF), along with completed entry and release forms. Complete rules and entry forms are available on the Coles Co. SWCD website at www.colescountyswcd.org/events/annual-photo-contest/ or may be picked up at the office. Please call 217-345-3901 ext. 3 or email info@colescountyswcd.org for more information.