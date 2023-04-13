CHARLESTON — The Coles County SWCD is sponsoring a photo contest open to all residents of Coles County who exhibit a creative spirit and who make less than 50% of their income via photography.

Local entries must be received by May 5 to be considered for this year’s contest.

Photographs can be entered in the following categories: conservation practices, close-up conservation, conservation in action and conservation across America.

One winner will be selected for each category and age division; youth, 18 or younger and adults, 19 and older as of Dec. 1 of the current year.

Local winners will advance to the statewide Association of Illinois Soil & Water Conservation District Auxiliary Photo Contest. State winners will advance to the National Association of Conservation Districts photo contest.

Complete rules and entry forms are available on the Coles County SWCD website, colescountyswcd.org/events/annual-photo-contes, or picked up at the office, 6021 Development Dr. #2, Charleston.