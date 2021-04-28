Column: Live theater is about to come roaring back in Chicago

Steppenwolf is coming back with the rest of the run of the David Cromer production of Tracy Letts’ “Bug,” later in the fall. That’s a great, proven show and I’ll wager all of those available tickets will be out the door faster than you can say Namir Smallwood and Carrie Coon. Just watch.

And as sure as vaccines protect us, God bless us every one, the Goodman Theatre will be doing “A Christmas Carol” with an opening around Thanksgiving. Count on it. In person, kids. No Zoom account needed. No audio-only experience. Just be sure you have a couple of well-timed jabs before you head to the box office.

We’re going to have a healthy set of other options in the Loop, too. I’m expecting at least one pre-Broadway tryout to set up shop here before the end of 2021, which is not anything I thought I would be typing three months ago. “Six” will be back at the Broadway Playhouse and Disney’s “Frozen” will be chilling at the Cadillac Palace. And that’s only a piece of what’s in store. Union local crews and musicians will be relieved. Restaurants will be calling back their servers and, let us hope, the streets soon will be humming.