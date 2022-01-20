Comedian Jeremy Nunes to perform at Little Theatre Comedy Night

SULLIVAN — Comedian Jeremy Nunes will perform at The Little Theatre-On the Square in Sullivan at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.
Often referred to as “Comedy’s next great storyteller,” Nunes' unique show has been in demand for over 20 years. He’s drawn rave reviews for his clever observations, unique storytelling style, and ability to improvise with his audience.
His Dry Bar Comedy Special, "Neighborhood Sasq-Watch," is one of the highest rated episodes on the platform. Nunes also released an Amazon Prime special titled "Who’s With Me?!" He has also appeared in The Layover, The Break-Up, Last Comic Standing, Final Witness, two PBS mini-series, Comcast on Demand, a National Geographic Special and heard on ESPN Radio.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.thelittletheatre.org
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Clint Walker
Community Content Coordinator
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.