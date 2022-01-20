 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Comedian Jeremy Nunes to perform at Little Theatre Comedy Night

  • 0

SULLIVAN — Comedian Jeremy Nunes will perform at The Little Theatre-On the Square in Sullivan at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.

Often referred to as “Comedy’s next great storyteller,” Nunes' unique show has been in demand for over 20 years. He’s drawn rave reviews for his clever observations, unique storytelling style, and ability to improvise with his audience.

His Dry Bar Comedy Special, "Neighborhood Sasq-Watch," is one of the highest rated episodes on the platform. Nunes also released an Amazon Prime special titled "Who’s With Me?!" He has also appeared in The Layover, The Break-Up, Last Comic Standing, Final Witness, two PBS mini-series, Comcast on Demand, a National Geographic Special and heard on ESPN Radio. 

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.thelittletheatre.org

Jeremy Nunes

Nunes
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Paramore & My Chemical Romance to headline nostalgic When We Were Young Festival

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Paramore & My Chemical Romance to headline nostalgic When We Were Young Festival

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News