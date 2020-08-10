Curtain remains closed: Sullivan's Little Theatre shut down extended

SULLIVAN — The Little Theatre-On the Square in Sullivan will continue to keep its doors closed for the fall and winter seasons.
According to Executive Producer John Stephens, the shutdown has been extended until at least Jan. 3. The scheduled October show of "The King and Marilyn" has been postponed and the annual Christmas show has been cancelled, as well as classes for the Future Stars Education Program and annual fall student production.
"We will take a second look at the situation as we draw closer to January to make decisions on our spring programming," Stephens said in a news release.
Cancelling the upcoming season was difficult for Stephens and the organization. "But hearing from our patrons made it so much better, knowing that they would still be there to support us when we open again in 2021," he said.
According to Stephens, more than 100 jobs were lost because of the coronavirus pandemic. The directors cancelled 148 performances through the end of this year.
"We lost out on over 40,000 people coming to Sullivan this year," Stephens said. "That not only hurts us, but the surrounding businesses in our area who rely on visitors coming from out of town to see a show at The Little Theatre. Your financial support is needed now more than ever."
The theater will be contacting those who donated their tickets for the 2020 summer season and received a free ticket to "The King and Marilyn."
"We will honor that in the future and make sure your gift ticket is still received," Stephens said.
Donations to The Little Theatre will be accepted on its website, www.thelittletheatre.org.
