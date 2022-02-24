Dakota Danielle to open for The Frontmen at The EPC

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Performance Center has announced Teutopolis native Dakota Danielle will be the opening act for The Frontmen of Country at the Effingham Performance Center.

Dakota Danielle will be joining The Frontmen of Country on Friday, March 11, for a 7 p.m. show, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

“We are so excited to welcome Dakota back to our stage,” said Kim Jansen, executive director at The EPC. “Dakota’s music and style is the perfect fit for this show.”

The Frontmen features the lead singers from three of country music’s most recognized bands. Richie McDonald of Lonestar, Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, and Tim Rushlow of Little Texas will take the stage together to perform their hits.

“Country music fans have spent the last three decades listening to hits by Lonestar, Little Texas, and Restless Heart, and we are going to have all three of these country music legends on our stage for one night of unforgettable music,” said Jansen. “If you are a country music fan, this is the show for you.”

The Frontmen, who have a combined 30 No. 1 hit songs and have sold over 30 million records, will perform hits like “God Bless Texas,” “Amy’s Back in Austin,” “The Bluest Eyes in Texas,” “Amazed,” and “I’m All Ready There.”

Tickets are $69 for Top Tier; $59 for Level A; and $54 for Level B. Prices do not include taxes or fees. To purchase tickets, stop by the EPC’s Box Office, call 217-540-2788 or visit www.ticketmaster.com/epc.

