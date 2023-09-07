CHAMPAIGN — The "Diet" Dark History and Horror Con is coming to the Orpheum Theater from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Con is a one-day event that celebrates the dark side of history and horror.

This year’s convention has been scaled down from what it has been in the past and will feature a heavier focus on regional, independent artists, authors and productions.

Actors and actresses from both mainstream and independent horror films will be present, tattoo artists will be on hand, and a presentation will also be shown on a cold case murder that occurred on the campus of the Illinois State University in 1975.

The venue is just as historic as the event itself. The Orpheum Theater is a 100 year old theater that has been known to be haunted.

Tickets are on sale for this family-friendly event and can be purchased online through Eventbrite for $10. Simply search for Diet Dark History and Horror. Follow more information about the convention on its Facebook page.