Doudna Fine Arts Center announces performances

CHARLESTON — The Doudna Fine Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced the following upcoming performances.

Wind Symphony and Concert Band

The first Wind Symphony and Concert Band performance of the season will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in Dvorak Concert Hall. This performance will help kick-off homecoming weekend and promises to provide the audience with a fun and high energy evening.

Ailey II: The Next Generation of Dance

The renowned dance company Ailey II: The Next Generation of Dance will take to the stage in the Theater at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13.

Ailey II is known for merging the spirit and energy of the country’s finest early-career dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today’s most outstanding and emerging choreographers. Founded in 1974 as the Alvin Ailey Repertory Ensemble, the company embodies his pioneering mission to establish an extended cultural community that provides dance performances, training, and community programs for all people.