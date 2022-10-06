 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

Doudna Fine Arts Center announces performances

  • 0

CHARLESTON — The Doudna Fine Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced the following upcoming performances.

Wind Symphony and Concert Band

The first Wind Symphony and Concert Band performance of the season will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in Dvorak Concert Hall. This performance will help kick-off homecoming weekend and promises to provide the audience with a fun and high energy evening.

Ailey II: The Next Generation of Dance

The renowned dance company Ailey II: The Next Generation of Dance will take to the stage in the Theater at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13.

Ailey II is known for merging the spirit and energy of the country’s finest early-career dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today’s most outstanding and emerging choreographers. Founded in 1974 as the Alvin Ailey Repertory Ensemble, the company embodies his pioneering mission to establish an extended cultural community that provides dance performances, training, and community programs for all people.

Oktoberfest to raise funds, support for local home

For tickets, go to www.doudnatix.com, call 217-581-3110 or go to the box office, which is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday–Friday and one hour prior to every ticketed event. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blake Shelton sells rights to music catalogue

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lake Land College to host Laker Visit Day

Lake Land College to host Laker Visit Day

Attendees will tour campus with a student ambassador, who will share information from a student perspective. Participants will also meet with faculty to learn more about specific programs.

Watch Now: Related Video

Blake Shelton sells rights to music catalogue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News