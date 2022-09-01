Doudna Fine Arts Center announces performances

CHARLESTON — The Doudna Fine Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced the following upcoming performances.
The Faculty Recital, featuring several members of the music department faculty, will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in the Recital Hall.
The evening will feature Jennifer Brown (trumpet), Jessica Pearce (horn), and Victor Cayres (piano). With special guest performers Jamie V. Ryan (percussion)and Stephanie Ycaza (tuba).
The performance is free and open to the public.
Up All Night Performance Festival
EIU's Theatre Department will hold its Up All Night Performance Festival at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in the Globe Theatre of the Doudna.
Witness a night of student-created performances. Past performances have included songs, skits, scenes, monologues, poetry, and dance. All of the work will be prepared over the 30 hours leading up to the free public performance.
Check out all the activities at the Doudna at
anyflip.com/nitme/tsls/
Recognize these photos of Charleston's past?
Water Supply Shortage
1940: Lifted from a pool in the Embarras River east of town, this six-inch stream from an emergency pump brought from St. Louis was being depended upon by Charleston to replenish the dwindling reserve in the city's intake reservoir.
file photo
Movie theater
1983: The Will Rogers theater has movie-goers line up early at these prices. The theater reopened after several months.
file photo
High School
1928: new Charleston High School on Jan. 13, 1928.
file photo
Haunted mansion
1991: An old oval photo shows the Charleston mansion long ago.
file photo
Food Pantry
1990: Volunteer Edith Roberts, chairman Mike Strader and volunteer Shirley Ensler have lots to do at the Charleston Food Pantry.
file photo
Downtown Renovations
1984: Rick Childers (left), Bruce Deitz and Mark Witt plant a tree in downtown Charleston as part of streetscape renovations.
file photo
Country Club
1952: A large brown shingled clubhouse is the center of most activity at the Charleston Country club. The club is located three miles west of Charleston on route 16 and is open the year round.
File photo
Community Memorial Hospital
1957: Open house is being held in this new Charleston Community Memorial Hospital. Patients are to move in from Montgomery Hospital. The new structure, which can hold a maximum 54 bed patients, was built at a cost of about $750,000 and was financed by gifts from the public. The fund campaign was started off by a $50,000 donation. The site was also turned over to the Chamber of Commerce which has been a leader in community efforts to obtain a new hospital.
file photo
Coles County Daily Times
1966: Coles County Daily Times near the square in Charleston.
file photo
Ashmore Estate Psychiatric Hospital
1961: Ashmore Estates Psychiatric Hospital grand opening attracted more than 3,300 persons. Tours were conducted at the facility which adjoins Illinois 16 between Charleston and Ashmore. The hospital is set up to accommodate 25 patients. Eventually it is expected to have a staff of 30 to 35 persons.
file photo
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!