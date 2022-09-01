Doudna Fine Arts Center announces performances

CHARLESTON — The Doudna Fine Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced the following upcoming performances.

Faculty Recital

The Faculty Recital, featuring several members of the music department faculty, will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in the Recital Hall.

The evening will feature Jennifer Brown (trumpet), Jessica Pearce (horn), and Victor Cayres (piano). With special guest performers Jamie V. Ryan (percussion)and Stephanie Ycaza (tuba).

The performance is free and open to the public.

Up All Night Performance Festival

EIU's Theatre Department will hold its Up All Night Performance Festival at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in the Globe Theatre of the Doudna.

Witness a night of student-created performances. Past performances have included songs, skits, scenes, monologues, poetry, and dance. All of the work will be prepared over the 30 hours leading up to the free public performance.