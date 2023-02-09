CHARLESTON — Tickets are now available for these upcoming to performances at the Doudna Fine Arts Center in Charleston.

Randy Brecker at jazz festival

Jazz legend Randy Brecker will perform with the EIU Jazz Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

Brecker has helped shape the sound of jazz, R&B, and rock for more than four decades. His trumpet and flugelhorn performances have graced hundreds of albums by a wide variety of artists from James Taylor to Parliament/Funkadelic and Frank Sinatra to Frank Zappa.

'Dar He: The Story of Emmett Till'

Experience the powerful performance of "Dar He: The Story of Emmett Till" at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16.

Performed by Mike Wiley, Dar He chronicles the murder, trial, and confession of the men accused of Emmett Till’s lynching in Mississippi in 1955.

Tickets for both events are on sale now for $25 for the general public. Groups of four or more save $5 per ticket.

For tickets, call the Doudna Fine Arts Center Box Office at 217-581-3110. The Box Office is open Tuesday–Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and one hour prior to every ticketed event. You can also purchase and print tickets at doudnatix.com.