CHARLESTON — Tickets are now available for these upcoming to performances at the Doudna Fine Arts Center in Charleston.

EIU Percussion Ensemble

The EIU Percussion Ensemble will perform in the Doudna’s Black Box Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7.

The performance will include chamber works by Venet, Dillon, Santiago and Kotche, as well as folkloric music from Cuba as well as a special guest performance.

Eastern Symphonic Band and Concert Band

The Eastern Symphonic Band and the Concert Band will perform “An Evening of Traditional and Contemporary Wind Band Literature” in the Doudna’s Dvorak Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9.

Tickets for both performances are $6 for the public and $5 for students ages K and up.

For tickets, call the Doudna Fine Arts Center Box Office at 217-581-3110. The Box Office is open Tuesday–Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and one hour prior to every ticketed event. You can also purchase and print tickets at doudnatix.com.