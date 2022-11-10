 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

Doudna Fine Arts Center announces performances

  • 0

CHARLESTON — The Doudna Fine Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced the following upcoming performances.

Faculty Woodwind Quintet Recital

The Faculty Woodwind Quintet will take the stage of the recital hall at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14.  This free concert will feature modern music with works by György Ligeti, Amanda Harberg, Paquito D’Rivera, William Grant-Still, and Ferenc Farkas.

15th Annual Band Together for Kids fundraiser to be held

Jazz lab Band

The EIU Jazz Lab Band will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. The 18-piece ensemble will perform music by Neal Hefti, J.J. Johnson, and Bob Brookmeyer. The concert will feature guest faculty musicians Victor Cayres (piano) and Ben Carrasquillo (trombone).

Trombone Studio Recital

EIU Trombone Studio and the EIU Trombone Choir will perform a free concert at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in the recital hall.

This concert will feature works by Fox, Beethoven, Reichenbach, Jacob, and more.

For tickets these events, go to www.doudnatix.com, call 217-581-3110 or go to the box office, which is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday–Friday and one hour prior to every ticketed event. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights From the CMA Awards: Luke Combs, Katy Perry, Loretta Lynn Tribute & More | Billboard News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights From the CMA Awards: Luke Combs, Katy Perry, Loretta Lynn Tribute & More | Billboard News

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News