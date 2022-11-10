Doudna Fine Arts Center announces performances

CHARLESTON — The Doudna Fine Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced the following upcoming performances.

Faculty Woodwind Quintet Recital

The Faculty Woodwind Quintet will take the stage of the recital hall at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14. This free concert will feature modern music with works by György Ligeti, Amanda Harberg, Paquito D’Rivera, William Grant-Still, and Ferenc Farkas.

Jazz lab Band

The EIU Jazz Lab Band will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. The 18-piece ensemble will perform music by Neal Hefti, J.J. Johnson, and Bob Brookmeyer. The concert will feature guest faculty musicians Victor Cayres (piano) and Ben Carrasquillo (trombone).

Trombone Studio Recital

EIU Trombone Studio and the EIU Trombone Choir will perform a free concert at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in the recital hall.

This concert will feature works by Fox, Beethoven, Reichenbach, Jacob, and more.