CHARLESTON — Tickets are now available for upcoming performances at the Doudna Fine Arts Center in Charleston.

Spring Concert featuring The Jazz Lab Band, Eastern Symphonic Band, and Concert Band

The program, set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday April 18 in the Dvorak Concert Hall, will feature classic and contemporary works for wind band and jazz ensembles.

Children’s Author Michelle Nelson Schmidt

Michelle Nelson-Schmidt, children’s author and illustrator, will be speaking at at 4:30 p.m., Friday, April 21, and 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Both events are free.

After working for years as a graphic designer, Nelson-Schmidt is an accomplished book author and illustrator of many picture books who writes inclusive and diverse books that touch on social emotional topics. Her mission is to create stories and characters that help children feel seen, heard, and feel safe in their own skin.

Spring Fest 2023

The second annual Spring Fest will be held from noon Thursday, April 20, through Saturday, April 22, and will feature a variety of food, art, and entertainment, with artists showcasing and selling their work, and three days full of games, fun, and live entertainment.

For a full schedule of events and activities go to eiu.edu/festival.

EIU Choirs present: “Tribulation to Hope”

Join the EIU Choirs for their “Tribulation to Hope” concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, in the Dvorak Concert Hall. The afternoon performance will feature music depicting tribulation and hope through multiple centuries and from multiple composers. The central performance is Johann Sebastian Bach’s 1707 cantata "Christ Lag in Todesbanden," which features players from the Eastern Symphony Orchestra as well as faculty soloists Rebecca Von Kamp and Timothy McGowan.

For to any of these events, call the Box Office at 217-581-3110. The Box Office is open Tuesday–Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and one hour prior to every ticketed event. You can also purchase and print tickets at doudnatix.com.