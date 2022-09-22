Doudna Fine Arts Center announces performances

CHARLESTON — The Doudna Fine Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced the following upcoming performances.

Jazz Showcase

A Jazz Showcase concert featuring the EIU Music Department’s four performing ensembles — the EIU Jazz Ensemble, the EIU Jazz Lab Band, and two jazz combos — will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. Each ensemble will feature a wide variety of music including arrangements and compositions by Miles Davis, John Coltrane and Sammy Nestico.

"Circle Mirror Transformation"

The Theatre Department begins the 2022–2023 season with “Circle Mirror Transformation”. The production is described as what happens when four lost New Englanders who enroll in a six-week, community-center drama class begin to experiment with harmless games, hearts are quietly torn apart, and tiny wars of epic proportions are waged and won.

The production will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday Sept. 29, to Saturday, Oct. 1, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in the Black Box Theatre. Seating is limited.