Stage actress, poet and multimedia quilt enthusiast Mary Fons read her "Love Poem" work during a presentation to Mattoon Middle School and Mattoon High School art and theater students on Monday in the LIFT regional high school vocational training center.
Jazz veterans Rory Stuart and Glenn Wilson will present a concert in the Doudna Fine Arts Center recital Hall at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept., 11. The concert is open to the public and there is no charge for admission.
Stuart is a critically acclaimed jazz guitarist and composer based in New York. Wilson has been a professional jazz saxophonist for 50 years. In addition to his many albums as a leader, Wilson has worked and recorded with The Buddy Rich Band, Lionel Hampton Orchestra, Toshiko Akiyoshi Jazz Orchestra, Tito Puente, and scores of other jazz and latin-jazz groups.
The Doudna Fine Arts Center is located one block west of Ninth Street at Garfield Avenue on the Eastern Illinois University campus.
For tickets to any of these events, call the Box Office at 217-581-3110. The Box Office is open Tuesday–Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and one hour prior to every ticketed event. You can also purchase and print tickets at doudnatix.com.