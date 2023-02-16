CHARLESTON — Tickets are now available for these upcoming to performances at the Doudna Fine Arts Center in Charleston.

Jazz Combos

EIU Jazz Combos will perform a free concert in the Doudna’s Dvorak Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The groups will perform classic jazz compositions along with new arrangements and compositions by EIU students. With onstage seating this will be an intimate evening of jazz. The concert is free and seating is limited so make sure to show up early to claim your seats.

EIU Wind Symphony and Faculty Showcase

The EIU Wind Symphony and Faculty showcase will present “A French Connection” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.

The performance of French and French-inspired music will take place in the Doudna’s Dvorak Concert Hall. Tickets are $6 for the public.

Eastern Symphony Orchestra: 'Winter Winners'

The Eastern Symphony Orchestra will present “Winter Winners” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

This performance will feature Beethoven’s greatest, the Fifth Symphony, plus performances by this year’s Concerto/Aria winners, Alex Drews and David Martins in Rosauro’s Double Concerto for Marimba and Timpani, and Ethan Stever in Messager’s Solo de Concours for Clarinet and Orchestra.

The program is rounded out by two symphonic performances, Marquez Danzon No. 2, and Don Gillis’ Short Overture to an Unwritten Opera.

The performance will take place in the Doudna’s Dvorak Concert Hall. Tickets are $13 for the public.

EIU Choirs and the Charleston High School Advanced Chorus

The EIU Choirs, along with the Charleston High School Advanced Chorus, will present “The Elements” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, a concert celebrating the four medieval elements of earth, air, fire, and water.

The repertoire covers a vast time period from the Renaissance to the 21st century and styles from madrigals to ‘70s rock, including a project performance of Giovanni Gabriell’s Jubilate Deo Omnis Terra for 8 voices and brass, conducted by assistant Rhythm-Maxwell Barnes.

The performance will take place in the Doudna’s Dvorak Concert Hall. Tickets are $6 for the public.

For tickets, call the Doudna Fine Arts Center Box Office at 217-581-3110. The Box Office is open Tuesday–Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and one hour prior to every ticketed event. You can also purchase and print tickets at doudnatix.com.