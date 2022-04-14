Doudna Fine Arts Center announces performances

CHARLESTON — The Doudna Fine Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced the following upcoming performances.

Eclectic concert

Join the Doudna for an eclectic concert with a wide variety of musical styles and sounds when the symphonic band, concert band, and the jazz lab band come together for a joint performance. This unique blending of sounds takes place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, in the Dvorak Concert Hall. This show is free and open to the public.

Jazz Combos

EIU Jazz Combos will play classic jazz compositions and standards along with contemporary works at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21. Outstanding student musicians will be featured playing a wide variety of music – from Charlie Parker and J. J. Johnson to Wayne Shorter and Sungazer. This show is free and open to the public.

Wind Symphony Concert

For their final performance of the 2021-2022 academic year, the EIU Wind Symphony will be joined by the Alton High School Wind Symphony. The Alton High School students will take to the Dvorak stage at 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 22. They will be followed by the EIU Wind Symphony.

Inaugural Spring Fest

Join the Doudna for the inaugural Spring Fest April 22-24. Spring Fest is a family-friendly three-day festival that showcases arts and sciences, particularly how these two seemingly different fields feed off and inspire one another. The festival will consist of live performances, artisan booths, science demonstrations, kids’ activities, and food.

The festival runs from noon-8 p.m., Friday, April 22, beginning with the announcement of the 2022–2023 Doudna Premier Season and then continues from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 23-24.

All activities are open to the public and most are free. For more information go to www.eiu.edu/festival.

'Opera Over the Top'

The Eastern Symphony Orchestra, directed by David Commanday, joined by the EIU Choral Ensembles, directed by Kellie Clark, welcome internationally acclaimed guest artists Sarah Jane McMahon and Richard Troxell at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24 as they combine their vocal and acting talents for a gala evening of opera and Broadway’s finest favorites by Puccini, Verdi, Rossini, and more.

For tickets to any of these events call the Doudna Fine Arts Center Box Office at 217-581-3110. The Box Office is open Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Friday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and one hour prior to every ticketed event. You can also visit doudnatix.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.