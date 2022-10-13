Doudna Fine Arts Center announces performances

CHARLESTON — The Doudna Fine Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced the following upcoming performances.

Songs and Symphony

The Eastern Symphony Orchestra and the EIU Choirs will perform Songs and Symphony at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. The EIU choirs, under the direction of Janet McCumber will perform works by Dowlan, Viadana, Brahms, Orbán, Piazzolla, Chils and Daley, exploring the themes of life, hope, and fate, while the Eastern Symphony Orchestra, conducted by David Commanday, will perform Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5.

Tickets are $6 for the public and $5 for students.

Jazz Combos featuring Noah Garabedian Quartet

The EIU Jazz Combos will perform a free concert with the Noah Garabedian Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. The combos will perform new arrangements and compositions, while the Noah Garabedian Quartet will feature music from their soon-to-be-released album, Outside-In Music.

Garabedian is a 2022 In View Grant recipient from Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, a 2022 Fulbright Specialist Grant recipient, and a 2021 Artist Fellow for Creative Armenia. As a sideman he has performed with many artists including Ravi Coltrane, Kris Davis, Jeff ‘Tain’ Watts and Andy Milne.

This event is free, but seating is limited.