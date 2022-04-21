Doudna Fine Arts Center announces performances

CHARLESTON — The Doudna Fine Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced the following upcoming performances.

EIU Jazz Ensemble

Join the EIU Jazz Ensemble for their final performance of the 2021–2022 season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26.

The group, directed by Sam Fagaly, will perform a variety of music ranging from jazz standards such as Henry Mancini’s “Moon River” and Thelonious Monk’s “I Mean You,” to selections like Frank Mantooth’s “City Scape” and even the music of The Beatles. Several student soloists will also be featured. Tickets are only $6 for the general public and $5 for students.

EIU Composers Forum

Every semester, the EIU Composition Studio presents “Composers' Forum”, a concert that is dedicated to the premiere of new works by EIU student composers. All works are composed, rehearsed, and produced by members of the EIU Music Composition Studio. Each concert always represents a variety of musical aesthetics and is always a special event.

The performance takes place in the Dvorak Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28. The show is free and open to the public.

For tickets to any of these events call the Doudna Fine Arts Center Box Office at 217-581-3110. The Box Office is open 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday, and one hour prior to every ticketed event. You can also visit doudnatix.com.

