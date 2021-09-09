Doudna Fine Arts Center to host upcoming events

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University’s Doudna Fine Arts Center have announced tickets are available for two upcoming events.

EIU Wind Symphony and Concert Band

The EIU Wind Symphony and Concert Band are back in action with full band rehearsals and indoor performances after the COVID-related layoff. Join conductor Alicia Neal and the Wind Symphony and Concert Band at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, in the Doudna Fine Art Center’s Dvorak Concert Hall for the first full band concert of the 21-22 academic year.

The audience will enjoy music by Percy Grainger, Vincent Persichetti, Alexandra Gardner, Michael Colgrass, Jodie Blackshaw, and Thomas Root. Tickets are $6 for general public, faculty, staff or seniors and $5 for students.

Up All Night performance

Join the Tarble for a night of student-created performance. Past "Up All Night" performances have included songs, skits, scenes, monologues, poetry, and dance. All of the work will be prepared over 30 hours leading up to the free public performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in the Doudna Fine Art Center’s The Globe. Tickets are free.

For more information call the Doudna Fine Arts Center Box Office at 217-581-3110, visit the box office or www.doudnatix.com and purchase/print your tickets at home.

