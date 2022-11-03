Doudna to host Wind Symphony and Concert Band

CHARLESTON — The Wind Symphony and Concert Band will perform Thursday, Nov. 10, at the The Doudna Fine Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University.
The group will present an evening of American music at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10. The concert will feature woks by Bremer, Dello Joio, Lowden, Sharp, Svanoe, and Ticheli.
Tickets are $6. The can be purchased at doudnatix.com, by calling 217-581-3110 or at the Doudna box office.
