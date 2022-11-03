 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

Doudna to host Wind Symphony and Concert Band

  • 0

CHARLESTON — The Wind Symphony and Concert Band will perform Thursday, Nov. 10, at the The Doudna Fine Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University.

The group will present an evening of American music at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10. The concert will feature woks by Bremer, Dello Joio, Lowden, Sharp, Svanoe, and Ticheli.

Tickets are $6. The can be purchased at doudnatix.com, by calling 217-581-3110 or at the Doudna box office. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lupita Nyong’o to star in ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lupita Nyong’o to star in ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News