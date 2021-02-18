Dounda announces upcoming performances

CHARLESTON — The Doudna Fine Arts Center has announced the following performances available for streaming on their official free Youtube channel at www.youtube.com/c/DoudnaFineArtsCenter/featured.
EIU Faculty Recital: "Drums N' Percussion"
Join the Doudna live on Saturday Feb. 20, 2021 at 7 p.m. for the EIU Faculty Recital ”Drums ‘N’ Percussion” featuring Jaime Ryan. This is a solo drum and percussion concert that will present original works and arrangements.
EIU Jazz Combos
Eastern's jazz combos will stream performances on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.. The program will feature a variety of music, from jazz standards like “Milestones” and “I Should Care” to contemporary arrangements of “One Mint Julep” and “Lymaks.”
EIU’s jazz performing ensembles have received recognition for excellent performances across the region. Eastern’s jazz groups have been recognized for their outstanding musicianship at the Elmhurst, Notre Dame and North Texas jazz festivals.
EIU Theatre Department presents: "Elegies"
The EIU Theatre Department will stream the performance of "Elegies" beginning Wednesday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m. through Saturday, March 7.
This intimate and moving remembrance of departed friends is by the Tony award-winning composer of "Falsettos" and "A New Brain." It pays tribute to a disparate group that includes impresario Joe Papp, actors Peggy Hewitt and Jack Eric Williams, a teacher, the Korean family who ran a deli frequented by Finn, relatives in New Jersey, friends, long-lost pets, and, in a moving sequence, Finn's mother. A three-song conclusion offers a tribute to the victims of 9/11. Each number captures poignant, often funny glimpses of life and death.
Larry Cox, Jr. is the director of this performance, with Andrea Pope as the music director and Alex Mann as the dramaturg.
The cast includes: Sheridan Kelly, Joshua Monier, Ellen Lee, Resa Fuller, Kennedy Tozer, and Haylie Denzer.
For more information contact Dennis F. Malak, Director of Programming, Publicity and Promotion, Doudna Fine Arts Center at dfmalak2@eiu.edu.