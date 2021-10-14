Dounda Fine Arts Center announces October performances

CHARLESTON — The Doudna Fine Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced the following upcoming performances for the Month of October.

Jazz Combos

The EIU Jazz Combos will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, in the Doudna Fine Arts Center’s Black Box Theatre. The program will feature a cross section of classic and contemporary jazz along with new student arrangements. The performance is free but arrive early to ensure a seat.

EIU Choral Ensemble Concert

Join the Doudna Fine Arts Center at 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 24, to witness as life in all its fullness is celebrated through music and text exploring themes of darkness and lightness as the EIU Choirs, featuring the Concert Choir, Camerata, and University Mixed Chorus, will present works by contemporary composers focused on the human capacity to persevere even through the darkest times. Join them for an opportunity to reflect, hope, and celebrate the beauty and light that surrounds us.

Percussion Ensemble Concert

The EIU Percussion Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, in the Black Box Theater of the Doudna Fine Arts Center. The group, led by professor of percussion Jamie V. Ryan, will perform chamber works for percussion by Olivia Kieffer, Susan Powell, and Javier Diaz, as well as a variety of folklore music from Cuba.

Students in the performance, music education, and audio and recording technology degree programs make up the percussion studio and ensemble.

Rolston String Quartet

Get your tickets for a night of string music on 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, when the Rolston String Quartet performs at the Doudna Fine Arts Center.

With their debut album "Souvenirs," an all-Tchaikovsky release that was named recording of the year by BBC Music Magazine, the Rolston String Quartet continues to receive acclaim and recognition for their musical excellence. The Rolston String Quartet has performed at numerous important venues including Carnegie Hall, London’s Wigmore Hall, the Freer Gallery in Washington, DC, and UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music.

For tickets call the Doudna Fine Arts Center Box Office at 217-581-3110. The Box Office is open Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Friday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and one hour prior to every ticketed event. You can also visit www.doudnatix.com to purchase and print tickets at home.

