Dounda Fine Arts Center announces performances

CHARLESTON — The Doudna Fine Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced the following upcoming performances.

All Together Now

EIU Musical Theatre students and Charleston High School’s Maximum Forte will be joining the rest of the world on Friday and Saturday Nov. 12 and 13 in "MTI's All Together Now!-A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre." Over 2,500 theatres across the globe in all 50 states and over 40 countries are set to perform during this exclusive musical revue weekend.

Tickets are $12 for general public and $10 for students. The shows are 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12, and 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13 in the Doudna Fine Arts Centers Black Box Theatre.

Veteran’s Day concert

The EIU Concert Band and Wind Symphony presents an evening of American music in celebration of Veteran's Day that celebrates active, retired, reserve, and discharged military personnel from all branches of the United States Armed Forces at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in the Dvorak Concert Hall.

Patriotic selections will include the "Star-Spangled Banner," "America, the Beautiful" arranged by Carmen Dragon, "Armed Forces Salute" by Bob Lowden, and "Elegy for a Young American" by Ronald Lo Presti.

Tickets are $6 for general public and $5 for students.

'Blood At The Root'

"Blood At The Root" is a new ensemble drama based on the Jena Six; six Black students who were initially charged with attempted murder for a school fight after being provoked with nooses hanging from a tree on campus.

This new play by Dominique Morisseau ("Sunset Baby," "Detroit '67," "Skeleton Crew") examines the miscarriage of justice, racial double standards, and the crisis in relations between men and women of all classes. Directed by guest artist Janai Lashon.

The show takes place in the Doudna Fine Arts Center’s Theatre Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 11-13, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 general admission, $13 senior ticket/EIU employee and $5 for students.

For tickets to any of these events call the Doudna Fine Arts Center Box Office at 217-581-3110. The Box Office is open Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Friday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and one hour prior to every ticketed event. You can also visit doudnatix.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.