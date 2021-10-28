Dounda Fine Arts Center announces performances

CHARLESTON — The Doudna Fine Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced the following upcoming performances.

Faculty Jazz Concert

Witness the Doudna's talented jazz faculty perform all your jazz favorites on Sunday, Nov. 7. This will be an intimate night of music where you will get to sit on the Dvorak Concert Hall stage with the musicians.

This evening of jazz will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general public and $5 for students.

All proceeds from this event will support the Tanner/Gholson Endowment Fund helping to support EIU's jazz students.

Trombone Ensemble Fall Concert

The Trombone Ensemble’s Fall Concert will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9, in the Doudna’s Recital Hall.

This year’s free concert will include performances by the EIU Trombone Studio Quartets, the EIU Community Trombone Ensemble, along with a special guest performance by the EIU Trumpet Ensemble.

For tickets call the Doudna Fine Arts Center Box Office at 217-581-3110. The Box Office is open Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Friday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and one hour prior to every ticketed event. You can also visit doudnatix.com.

