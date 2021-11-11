Dounda Fine Arts Center announces performances

CHARLESTON — The Doudna Fine Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced the following upcoming performances.

Mozart’s Impresario

Join the Doudna Fine Arts Center for an evening of opera at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13-14, in the Recital Hall. EIU' Music Theatre Opera Students will present Mozart's The Impresario and other operatic scenes, all sung in English.

Tickets are $10.00 for general public and $5.00 for students.

Jazz Lab Band concert

The EIU Jazz Lab Band will perform at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16, on the Dvorak Concert Hall stage. The concert will feature the music of Quincy Jones, Sammy Nestico and Stevie Wonder. Guest pianist and vocalist Robin Connell will join the ensemble with arrangements of old standards and new favorites.

Admission to the show is free.

'Bette Davis Ain’t For Sissies'

The Doudna Fine Arts Center presents "Bette Davis Ain't for Sissies" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.

Actress and playwright Jessica Sherr channels Bette Davis’ fight against the male-dominated studio system. On the night of the 1939 Oscars, Bette Davis returns home knowing she’s to lose Best Actress to Vivien Leigh’s Scarlett O’Hara, because the press has leaked the winners.

Miss Davis takes us on the bumpy ride of her tumultuous rise, as the tenacious actress fights her way through the studio system to the top. Witness Bette triumph over misogyny to win roles and compensation on par with her male counterparts.

Through conversations with her mother Ruthie, her friendship with Olivia De Havilland, stories about her love affair with William Wyler, her four failed marriages, her unpleasant relationship with her daughter, ageism in Hollywood, and her feelings of regret about her groundbreaking court case with Warner Brothers (which she lost), experience Bette’s most defining moments and her at her most vulnerable.

Tickets are $20 for general public, $15 for EIU employees and seniors and $10 for students.

For tickets to any of these events call the Doudna Fine Arts Center Box Office at 217-581-3110. The Box Office is open Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Friday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and one hour prior to every ticketed event. You can also visit doudnatix.com.

