Dounda Fine Arts Center announces performances

CHARLESTON — The Doudna Fine Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced the following upcoming performances.

"The Visitor", Black Box Theatre

For the first time, The Doudna Fine Arts Center and the Tarble Arts Center are coming together to bring you a unique experience in "The Visitor," at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28, in the Black Box Theatre.

This is a collaborative performance by a composer and a visual artist is a reactive dialogue between body, sound, and space. Aleatory music composed for clarinets, trombone, and marimba and played by EIU student musicians creates sound that is unique to the present moment and dependent on chance and spontaneity.

The body, in turn, acts as a vessel for motion and form. The slow and unsettling unfolding — which is informed as much by empty space and silence as Marquez-Barrio’s and Vera’s identities as immigrants in a lineage of immigrants—positions the human condition as one of futility, impermanence, and beauty.

This event is free thanks to the sponsorship by the Tarble Arts Center, although tickets are still required as seating is limited.

EIU Jazz Lab Band

Start your March with the EIU Jazz Lab Band, at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 1, in the Dvorak Concert Hall. The free concert will feature the 18-piece ensemble performing music by Duke Ellington, Thad Jones, and Joe Zawinul.

Little Women: The Musical

Witness this timeless classic based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, set to music. Little Women follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested – her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America.

The show are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 3 -5, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6. Tickets are $20 for general public, $15 for seniors, and $10 for students 5 and up.

EIU Choirs: In Pursuit of Peace

Join the EIU Choirs as they embark on a musical exploration, "In Pursuit of Peace" at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 6. This concert features pieces by Bach, Brahms, Parry, and Haitian-American composer Sydney Guillaume. They invite the audience to consider the many ways we find moments of peace throughout our daily lives.

Tickets are $6 general public, and $5 for seniors and students.

For tickets to any of these events call the Doudna Fine Arts Center Box Office at 217-581-3110. The Box Office is open Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Friday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and one hour prior to every ticketed event. You can also visit doudnatix.com.

