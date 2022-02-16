Dounda Fine Arts Center announces performances

CHARLESTON — The Doudna Fine Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced the following upcoming performances.

EIU Wind Symphony & Faculty Showcase present “A Bit of Old World Charm”

The EIU Wind Symphony and several EIU music faculty members will present a concert titled, "A Bit of Old World Charm" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, in the Dvorak Concert Hall. The concert will feature Antonin Dvorak's much-loved chamber masterpiece, Serenade, Op. 44; Austrian composer Ernst Toch's Spiel for Wind Orchestra, Op. 39; as well as selections by Jan Van der Roost and Johannes Brahms.

Tickets are $6 for the general public and $5 for students.

Glasgow-based folk trio Talisk performs

Glasgow-based trio Talisk are bringing their ground-breaking, chart-topping, genre-bending, and instantly enthralling signature folk sounds to Doudna Fine Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, as part of "The Dawn Tour" currently making its way across the United States.

The concert will boast music from their critically acclaimed albums Abyss and Beyond, in addition to newer songs such as their latest single “Aura,” off their just released third album. As one of the most in-demand Folk-based groups to emerge from Scotland in the last decade and more, Talisk will showcase for Folk Alliance International in the midst of their nationwide trek.

Tickets are $20 for the general public, $15 for seniors, and $10 for students of all ages

EIU Jazz Combo Concert

Join EIU's jazz combos for a program of classic and contemporary jazz compositions at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, in the Dvorak Concert Hall. Tickets are free.

Eastern Symphony Orchestra presents: “Winter Dreams”

Join the Eastern Symphony Orchestra for their concert, “Winter Dreams,” at 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 27. The concert will feature performances by distinguished Professor of Trombone, Will Porter, playing the virtuosic Leopold Mozart Concerto for Alto Trombone, and by 2021 Concerto/Aria Competition Winners Sarah Loisch, and Austin Spillman, playing concerto works by Saint Saëns and Ibert, lending a colorful and dramatic element to this concert. Tchaikovsky's great First Symphony, nicknamed "Winter Dreams", anchors this brilliant program by the Eastern Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets are $13 for the general public, $11 for seniors, and $5 for students.

For tickets to any of these events call the Doudna Fine Arts Center Box Office at 217-581-3110. The Box Office is open Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Friday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and one hour prior to every ticketed event. You can also visit doudnatix.com.

