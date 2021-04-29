 Skip to main content
Dounda Fine Arts Center announces upcoming shows
CHARLESTON — The Doudna Fine Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced these upcoming new shows.

EIU Choral Ensemble

The EIU Choral Ensemble will have its final performance of the season at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 30. This will be a diverse concert featuring music from living composers, underrepresented cultures, and more.

The concert will be performed live at Kiwanis Park’s Daum Amphitheater in Charleston. Seating is limited and available, but you must register.

If you can’t make the performance, or seats sell out fast, the performance will be posted to the Doudna YouTube page after the performance. You can view the performance at: https://www.youtube.com/c/DoudnaFineArtsCenter.

For information on how to register, contact Dennis F. Malak, director of programming, at dfmalak2@eiu.edu.

Wind Symphony and Friends

Watch the EIU Wind Symphony and several faculty members for a pre-recorded concert on Tuesday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m. This concert will feature works by Mennin, Ticheli, Beethoven and more.

This concert can be viewed on the Doudna Fine Arts Center’s YouTube page below at www.youtube.com/c/DoudnaFineArtsCenter.

