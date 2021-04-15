 Skip to main content
Dounda Fine Arts Center announces upcoming virtual shows, launches Friends of Doudna Campaign
Dounda Fine Arts Center announces upcoming virtual shows, launches Friends of Doudna Campaign

CHARLESTON — The Doudna Fine Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced three upcoming new virtual shows, in addition to announcing their full schedule for the 2021-2022 Premiere Season and their Friends of Doudna Campaign.

EIU Dancers performance

After not thinking they would have a show this season because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the EIU Dancers were thrilled to be able to record their performance of “US”. This production is set to premiere Saturday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m. on the Doudna YouTube page. 

The EIU Dancers present “US” as a representation of their struggles as people, college students, and artists trying to create during this pandemic. 

Mattoon native Lisa Wilt receives 2021 Illumination Book Award

Voice Studio students performance

On April 18, at 7 p.m. the Department of Music’s Voice Studio students will present their Spring Concert under direction of Dr. Julie Junghwa Park on the Doudna Fine Arts Center’s YouTube page.

EIU Jazz Combos

Eastern’s Jazz Combos will stream live performances Tuesday, April 20, at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on the Doudna Fine Arts Center’s YouTube page.

The program will feature a variety of music from jazz standards like “Doxy” and “My Favorite Things” to new student compositions and arrangements.

EIU’s jazz performing ensembles have received recognition for excellent performances across the region. Eastern’s jazz groups have been recognized for their outstanding musicianship at Elmhurst, Notre Dame, and North Texas Jazz Festivals.

Premier Season, Friends of Doudna campaign

The Doudna Fine Arts Center on the campus of Eastern Illinois University is thrilled to announce the 2021-2022 Premier Season. With 11 premier performances, productions produced locally, and guest artists from around the world, the Doudna will have something for everyone.

When ordering your tickets, you can also now become a Friend of Doudna through their many support levels starting at just $25. Your support will help sustain the many performances the Doudna and their departments of Music and Theatre produce throughout the year. Each level of support brings with it special rewards.

Go online to www.eiu.edu/doudna or to www.doudnatix.com for performances, dates and times for the upcoming season and to order your tickets today.

You can also call 217-581-3110 or stop by the Box Office between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays. 

