Dounda Fine Arts Center announces upcoming virtual shows, launches Friends of Doudna Campaign

EIU’s jazz performing ensembles have received recognition for excellent performances across the region. Eastern’s jazz groups have been recognized for their outstanding musicianship at Elmhurst, Notre Dame, and North Texas Jazz Festivals.

Premier Season, Friends of Doudna campaign

The Doudna Fine Arts Center on the campus of Eastern Illinois University is thrilled to announce the 2021-2022 Premier Season. With 11 premier performances, productions produced locally, and guest artists from around the world, the Doudna will have something for everyone.

When ordering your tickets, you can also now become a Friend of Doudna through their many support levels starting at just $25. Your support will help sustain the many performances the Doudna and their departments of Music and Theatre produce throughout the year. Each level of support brings with it special rewards.

Go online to www.eiu.edu/doudna or to www.doudnatix.com for performances, dates and times for the upcoming season and to order your tickets today.

You can also call 217-581-3110 or stop by the Box Office between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays.

