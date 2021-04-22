Dounda Fine Arts Center announces upcoming virtual shows

CHARLESTON — The Doudna Fine Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced these upcoming new virtual shows.
EIU Theater Students present scenes from David Ives’s "All in the Timing"
Beginning Thursday April 22, and running through Sunday, April 25, the EIU Department of Theatre will stream a collection of scenes from David Ives’s "All in the Timing."
This play was awarded the John Gassner Playwriting Award in 1994 by the Outer Circle Critics’ Awards. This collection of scenes will feature Words, Words, Words; Sure Thing, and others. This critically acclaimed, award-winning evening of comedies will be directed and designed by EIU Theatre students.
You can go to Broadway on Demand at www.eiu.edu/theatre/allinthetiming.php to view this performance. All tickets are only $7.00.
Eastern Symphony Orchestra
A concert by the Eastern Symphony Orchestra will be live streamed from the Dvorak Concert Hall in the Doudna Fine Arts Center on the campus of Eastern Illinois University on Friday April 23, at 7:30 p.m.
The orchestra will be conducted by its Director David Commanday and will feature solo appearances by violinist Ji-Myung Kim and flutist Rebecca Johnson, both of whom are faculty in the Department of Music.
The evenings program will include Vivaldi’s “Spring Concerto”, from the Four Seasons, José Elizondo’s 3 Latin American Dances for Flute and Strings, Grieg’s Holberg Suite, Brahms’ Hungarian Dances Nos. 5 & 6, and a new work by Karina Warfel, entitled “the Bird is Out of the Cage”.
EIU’s Jazz Lab Band and Jazz Ensemble
The Doudna Fine Arts Center and the Department of Music at Eastern Illinois University will present an evening of Jazz on Tuesday, April 27.
The night begins at 7 p.m. with the EIU Jazz Lab Band. Their program, under the direction of Paul Johnston, will include compositions and arrangements by Duke Ellington, Horace Silver, and Sammy Nestico.
The evening of jazz will continue at 8 p.m. with the EIU Jazz Ensemble who will be performing jazz standards and new arrangements, under the direction of Sam Fagaly, including Sammy Cahn’s “Day by Day”, and Weather Report’s “Birdland”.
EIU jazz performing ensembles have received recognition for excellent performances across the region. EIU’s jazz groups have been recognized for their outstanding musicianship at Elmhurst, Notre Dame, and North Texas jazz festivals.
Department of Music's Faculty Trio
Make sure to join Eastern Illinois University Department of Music’s Faculty Trio for an evening of music at 6 p.m. Monday, April 26, with Andrea Pope (mezzo soprano), Maggie Smith (clarinet), Victor Cayres (piano) performing music by Mozart, Donizetti, Brahms and more. Just log onto the Doudna YouTube page at www.youtube.com/c/DoudnaFineArtsCenter.
To watch the EIU Symphony Orchestra, Jazz Lab Band, Jazz Ensembles, or the Faculty Trio just go to the Doudna’s YouTube page at www.youtube.com/c/DoudnaFineArtsCenter.