Dounda Fine Arts Center announces upcoming virtual shows

CHARLESTON — The Doudna Fine Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced these upcoming new virtual shows.

EIU Theater Students present scenes from David Ives’s "All in the Timing"

Beginning Thursday April 22, and running through Sunday, April 25, the EIU Department of Theatre will stream a collection of scenes from David Ives’s "All in the Timing."

This play was awarded the John Gassner Playwriting Award in 1994 by the Outer Circle Critics’ Awards. This collection of scenes will feature Words, Words, Words; Sure Thing, and others. This critically acclaimed, award-winning evening of comedies will be directed and designed by EIU Theatre students.

You can go to Broadway on Demand at www.eiu.edu/theatre/allinthetiming.php to view this performance. All tickets are only $7.00.

Eastern Symphony Orchestra

A concert by the Eastern Symphony Orchestra will be live streamed from the Dvorak Concert Hall in the Doudna Fine Arts Center on the campus of Eastern Illinois University on Friday April 23, at 7:30 p.m.