Drum Corps International Summer Tour comes to EIU

CHARLESTON — Drum Corps International, the leader in producing events for the world’s most elite marching ensembles for student musicians and performers, has announced that eight of its elite marching music ensembles will perform at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, Aug. 6, for “DCI Eastern Illinois,” one of 90 competitive events on the national 2022 Drum Corps International Tour.

Eight drum corps from across the nation will visit Charleston to compete as part of DCI’s 50th anniversary season. The performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and will feature Blue Devils B from Concord, Calif.; Vanguard Cadets from Santa Clara, Calif.; The Battalion from Salt Lake City, Utah; Les Stentors from Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada; Colt Cadets from Dubuque, Iowa; Guardians from Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas; River City Rhythm from Anoka, Minn.; and Gold from San Diego.

Each corps will offer a spellbinding musical and visual spectacle as they begin their quest for the gold on the way to the 2022 Drum Corps International World Championships in Indiana this August.

“Whether you are a longtime fan of the drum corps activity or newcomer attending for the very first time, this show will be nothing short of spectacular, as these dedicated elite performance ensembles take the field to showcase their passion and creativity, while celebrating the important educational and cultural contributions of marching music at the highest levels of achievement,” said Dan Acheson, CEO of DCI.

The “DCI Eastern Illinois” performance will take place at O’Brien Field on the campus of Eastern Illinois University, located at 600 Lincoln Ave., at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event are now on sale and available through: www.dci.org/events/2022-dci-eastern-illinois