Mark Hudson, Eastern Illinois University's director of housing and dining, explains the history behind Illinois public universities having castle style buildings during a EIU historical tour of the first three EIU buildings on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 in Charleston, Ill.
CHARLESTON — Drum Corps International has announced that six of its elite marching music ensembles will perform Saturday, Aug. 5, at Mattoon High School.
The program had been scheduled to be held at Eastern Illinois University, but a change was needed because of work being done on O'Brien Field, officials said.
The summer tour performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and will feature Colt Cadets from Dubuque, Iowa; River City Rhythm from Anoka, Minn.; Les Stentors from Sherbrooke, Quebec; The Battalion from Salt Lake City, Utah; Southwind from Mobile, Ala.; and Gold from San Diego, Calif.
Mattoon High School is located at 2521 Walnut Ave. Spectator parking will be located in the lot on the corner of 27th Street and Walnut Avenue. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
Eastern Illinois University studio art master's students Lilly Lee of Toledo and Peyton Morrow of Mattoon stand on the "Art 13" exhibit floor Monday morning in the Lone Elm Room at the Mattoon train depot. The exhibit features the work of Lee, Morrow and 11 of their classmates in the studio art program.
Lake Land College President Josh Bullock, at left, and Eastern Illinois University President David Glassman sign an agreement on Thursday to help students who have paused their education complete degrees. EIU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Jay Gatrell, who will become the university's next president this summer after Glassman's retirement, sits to the right watching the signing in the Foundation and Alumni Center at Lake Land's campus in Mattoon.
English professor Jeannie Ludlow greets her students at the start of a Spanish literature class Friday afternoon in Coleman Hall as Eastern Illinois University's classes resumed after the faculty and academic support professionals union suspended its strike that morning.
Economic professor Teshome Abebe, at left, elementary education major Joshua Doty, and mathematics and computer science professor Bogdan Petrenko get pizza as striking Eastern Illinois University faculty and academic support professionals, along with student supporters, shared a meal Wednesday afternoon at Morton Park in Charleston.
Teaching, learning and foundations instructor Denise Reid serves as a pivot point in the picket line as striking Eastern Illinois University faculty and academic supporter professionals, along with student supporters, march Wednesday afternoon in front of EIU's Old Main in Charleston.
Rocco, 14, is bundled up by his owner, Eastern Illinois University student Bella Manrique of Champaign, during the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department's Easter egg hunt for dogs Saturday morning at Morton Park.
Eastern Illinois University beach volleyball player Emily Wilcox of Fort Wayne, Indiana, leaps for the ball alongside Panther teammate Ella Collins of Lake Mills, Wisconsin, during a match with Missouri Baptist on Monday afternoon at Sister City Park in Charleston.
Eastern Illinois University students D'Ajanae Jackson, at left, Aryanna Southworth and Danielle Frank make a knotted fleece blanket during the annual MLK Jr. Day of Service on Monday in the University Ballroom in the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union.
Fall 2022 Eastern Illinois University graduate Benjamin Ellison of Pekin tries on his graduation gown with the help of Herff Jones employee Mark Krevin in the Student Recreation Center before the commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday in adjacent Lantz Arena.
Eastern Illinois University graduate student Victoria Tegge is shown Friday night looking over stacks of knotted fleece blankets that student volunteers assembled in preparation for the annual One Stop Community Christmas on Saturday in Lake Land College's West Building in Mattoon.
Eastern Illinois University President David Glassman, at left, and Lake Land College President Josh Bullock speak during the Community Update Breakfast held by the Charleston and Mattoon Chambers of Commerce on Friday at the Unique Suites Hotel in Charleston.
Elise Warner and Taylor Sprenkle, freshmen at Eastern Illinois University, read stories about individuals who lost their lives to suicide. The stories came from loved ones who wanted to share information about those who died and were attached to bookbags spread around the Library Quad at EIU. Warner said the display was “very impactful.” The display, titled Send Silence Packing, was creating by the organization Active Minds and sponsored by Aetna and the State of Illinois Central Management Services.
In this file photo, Eastern Illinois University student photographer Jessica Nantes takes a photo of Ceci Brinker, the university's director of student life. "EIU" letters and props were set up for students to mark their first day of the semester with a photo.
Eastern Illinois University's 2022-2023 academic year included the announcement of the next president, a faculty and academic support staff strike, a new partnership with Lake Land College, and more.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Union members hold signs of support for striking Eastern Illinois University faculty and academic support professionals on Thursday in Charleston.
TYRIQ E. JOHNSON, FOR THE JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Eastern's chapter of University Professionals of Illinois (UPI), also held informational informational pickets Thursday morning and late afternoon in front of Old Main and its administrative offices.
HERM MEADOWS, JG-TC
Eastern Illinois University professor of Spanish Carlos Amaya, left, prepares to cast a ballot Wednesday in Booth Library in the EIU University Professionals of Illinois' strike authorization vote.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
HERM MEADOWS, JG-TC
The Eastern Illinois University College of Education covered its float Saturday morning with 1990s and 2000s pop culture imagery to go with the "Bring the Beat Back" theme of EIU's 2022 homecoming.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
corryn.brock
Grand-daughter of Zella Powell, Carla Wright, and Stephanie Wright-Griggs speak on Friday during a dedication and ribbon-cutting of Powell-Norton Hall on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, LEE ENTERPRISES
In this file photo, Eastern Illinois University student photographer Jessica Nantes takes a photo of Ceci Brinker, the university's director of student life. "EIU" letters and props were set up for students to mark their first day of the semester with a photo.