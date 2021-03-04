Eastern Illinois University jazz groups in concert

CHARLESTON — The EIU Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Lab Band will stream live performances on Tuesday, March 9, on the Doudna Fine Arts Center’s YouTube page.

The EIU Jazz Lab Band will begin at 7 p.m. performing jazz standards and new arrangements of Charlie Parker’s “Yardbird Suite,” “Feed the Birds” from Mary Poppins, and a Mozart piano sonata. The EIU Jazz Ensemble will perform at 8 p.m. Their selections will include Lee Morgan’s funky “Cornbread” and a new arrangement of the Beatles’ “Blackbird.”

EIU’s jazz performing ensembles have received recognition for excellent performances across the region. Eastern’s jazz groups have been recognized for their outstanding musicianship at the Elmhurst, Notre Dame and North Texas jazz festivals. Sam Fagaly directs the EIU Jazz Ensemble, and Paul Johnston directs the Jazz Lab Band.

For more information contact Dennis F. Malak at dfmalak2@eiu.edu.

