Eastern Illinois University Theatre Department holding virtual auditions Wednesday for spring production

CHARLESTON — The EIU Theatre Department will be holding auditions for its upcoming spring student-led production of "All in the Timing!" from 6:30-8:30 Wednesday, Jan. 20, via Zoom.

Participants should prepare their favorite one minute comedic monologue. If you don't have one, sides will be provided. The show is described as a "witty, romantic, absurd and existentially-minded evening of theatre."

The zoom ID for the meeting is 674 889 0851.

Callbacks will be at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 21, at the same Zoom ID number.

For more information, contact Dennis F. Malak, director of programming, publicity and promotion for the Doudna Fine Arts Center at dfmalak2@eiu.edu.

