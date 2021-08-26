 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Eastern Illinois University's Doudna Fine Arts Center opens season with Dynamo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University’s Doudna Fine Arts Center will re-launch its premier performance season Wednesday, Sept. 1, with Dynamo.

Dynamo is a Nashville-based, nationally touring band whose music fuses jazz, rock, and funk with elements of soul and R&B. The culmination is a sound that’s been described as both spontaneous and composed — and delivered with an energy that’s undeniably infectious.

Mattoon YMCA announces return of annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Formed in late 2012, Dynamo consists of eight core musicians. When they’re not performing or recording in Nashville, the band is typically on the road, spreading their unique brand of feel-good music to audiences all over the world.

Tickets can be purchased at visiting www.doudnatix.com or by calling the EIU Doudna Box Office at 217-581-3110.

For more information about upcoming Doudna performances or about the Doudna Fine Arts Center facility, visit www.eiu.edu/doudna.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Spotify reveals the most-streamed songs of summer 2021

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Spotify reveals the most-streamed songs of summer 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News