Eastern Illinois University's Doudna Fine Arts Center opens season with Dynamo

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University’s Doudna Fine Arts Center will re-launch its premier performance season Wednesday, Sept. 1, with Dynamo.

Dynamo is a Nashville-based, nationally touring band whose music fuses jazz, rock, and funk with elements of soul and R&B. The culmination is a sound that’s been described as both spontaneous and composed — and delivered with an energy that’s undeniably infectious.

Formed in late 2012, Dynamo consists of eight core musicians. When they’re not performing or recording in Nashville, the band is typically on the road, spreading their unique brand of feel-good music to audiences all over the world.

Tickets can be purchased at visiting www.doudnatix.com or by calling the EIU Doudna Box Office at 217-581-3110.

For more information about upcoming Doudna performances or about the Doudna Fine Arts Center facility, visit www.eiu.edu/doudna.

