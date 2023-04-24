MATTOON — Artwork created by 13 Eastern Illinois University studio art master's students is being exhibited off campus and in Mattoon this week.

The "Art 13" exhibit is scheduled to be open to the public 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, April 25 and 26, and Friday, April 28, and host a public reception 5-7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in the Lone Elm Room at the train depot, 1718 Broadway Ave., downtown. The exhibit opened last week.

Studio art master's students Lilly Lee of Toledo and Peyton Morrow of Mattoon said "Art 13" is a new initiative that is helping them, and their 11 classmates, get experience taking their artwork on the road to display at a venue other than Eastern's Tarble Arts Center.

Lee said they needed to find a venue, plan an itinerary for an exhibit that includes a public reception, and arrange for the transportation of delicate artwork. They did this with the help of a $300 grant.

"I think it was good practice," Lee said. "It was our first pop-up show."

Morrow said he suggested reaching out to the Mattoon Arts Council about using the Lone Elm Room as a venue for this show event based on his positive experiences taking part in community art shows there.

The studio art master's students also display their new works every spring in the Tarble Arts Center, but this exhibit does not have space for all of these items.

Lee said knowing that they would have the opportunity to exhibit additional artwork at the Lone Elm Room this semester motivated them to work harder at production in their studios.

"It kept the pressure on. It kept us sharp," Lee said of planning for "Art 13."

Lee, who leads art creativity camps for youths at EIU and plans to travel to New York after graduation, is displaying a chandelier made from flowers that her fiancé, Levi Reynolds, has given her, flowers that she subsequently dried to preserve.

She has juxtaposed this romantic item with a closeup video of hands plucking flower petals in "he loves me, he loves me not" style. This is preceded by a closeup video of a friend swimming in an old-fashioned dress, overlayed by water footage to make it appear she is underwater like the tragic noblewoman Ophelia in "Hamlet."

Morrow, who has worked on several murals in the Mattoon area and plans to pursue storyboard artist opportunities in Hollywood, has three paintings on display at "Art 13."

These paintings feature a storyboard scene of a dragon fending off two dinosaurs, a scene from the "Jurassic Park" novel that did not make it into the film version, and a couple in a restaurant looking out a massive picture window toward an otherworldly theme park.

"A lifetime dream of mine is to work in Imagineering of some sort helping with theme park design," Morrow said.

The exhibit also features the works of studio art master's students Aarya Basnet, Eric Burton, Greg Cooper, Carla Erausquin, Candy Frimpong, Ivo Makianich, Catrina Oberfeldt, Jasmine Rivera, Kessler Ulberg, Grace West, and Sam Wilson.