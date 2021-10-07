Eastern Symphony Orchestra to hold fall concert

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Symphony Orchestra opens its 2021-22 season with its fall concert on Sunday, Oct. 10, at 4 p.m. in the Dvorak Concert Hall at the Doudna Fine Arts Center on Eastern Illinois University's campus.

The concert program ranges from classical to romantic, and spotlights the talents of two of EIU’s distinguished music faculty; Ji-Myung Kim, violin, and Victor Cayres, piano – playing Mendelssohn’s early romantic masterpiece Double Concerto for Violin, Piano, and Orchestra.

Also featured is the winner of the EIU 2021 Concerto/Aria Competition, Isaac Navarro, flute. Navarro will be playing Francis Borne’s virtuoso Variations on Themes from Bizet’s opera, Carmen.

The program includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 – the first in his series of masterpieces, this work revealing the composer’s unique gift for surprise and drama, and the earliest hints of revolutionary things to come.

David Commanday, director of the ESO, will conduct, as well graduate assistants Cameron Craig and Minsoo Kim.

For tickets call the Doudna Fine Arts Center Box Office at 217-581-3110. The Box Office is open Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Friday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and one hour prior to every ticketed event. You can also visit www.doudnatix.com to purchase and print tickets at home.

