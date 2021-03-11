Effingham Performance Center adds Social Distancing Event to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease, dementia

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Performance Center announces an upcoming Social Distancing Event to raise awareness of support services available for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in the Effingham community.
Nashville country singer Jay Allen, who has worked to raise awareness and support for Alzheimer’s disease, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at the Effingham Performance Center. The event is sponsored by Washington Savings Bank, and tickets are $21 plus taxes and fees.
Other activities include local nonprofit organizations My Memory Worx, Effingham Area Alzheimer’s Awareness, and the Effingham Public Library providing information about support groups, educational materials, and informational meetings available in Effingham County.
“We are very excited to bring live music to our stage, while at the same time highlighting services available in our community relating to Alzheimer’s and dementia,” said Kim Jansen, executive director of The EPC.
Allen is best known for his song and video “Blank Stares,” which he wrote for his mother who passed away from Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 54. A video of the song went viral with over 300 million views on Facebook, and Allen has since helped raise over $35 million to fight the disease.
Due to restrictions relating to COVID-19, tickets to the event will be limited and sold in “fan pods” with six feet of separation between each party.
“We continue to have success with our Social Distancing Event Series,” said Jansen. “We are not certain when we will be allowed to reopen to full capacity. As we wait to resume our national touring schedule, we will continue to offer social distanced options to our patrons.”
The Effingham Performance Center will continue to enforce social distancing guidelines at all events, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Additional events in the Social Distancing Series include: The Lego Batman Movie, 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 27; and The Swon Brothers, 7 p.m. on May 15.
Tickets for all shows may be purchased at The EPC’s Box Office, by calling (217) 540-2788 or online at www.ticketmaster.com/epc. If any of the Social Distancing Event Series shows are cancelled, patrons will receive automatic refunds.
For more information about the theater, visit www.theepc.org.