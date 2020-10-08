Effingham Performance Center announces new season, including social distancing events

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Performance Center announces its schedule for Season 11, sponsored by Heartland Dental, with shows including a variety of national, regional and local acts.
Big names coming to The EPC this season include Clay Walker, Sawyer Brown, Hinder, Soul Asylum, Jefferson Starship, Lorrie Morgan, and Blood, Sweat, & Tears. The upcoming schedule also includes a variety of social distancing events, including holiday shows like A Branson Country Christmas and The Prophecy – A Tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
“We have several great shows coming this season, and we are excited to share our line-up with the community,” said Executive Director Kim Jansen.
Shows will be presented in two categories: 2020-2021 season shows, which includes national touring acts with seating up to 1,518 in the auditorium; and Social Distancing Series events, which includes smaller touring acts with seating up to 400 in the auditorium and with social distancing guidelines being enforced.
“When you see this year’s lineup, you will notice some things look the same, and some things are a little different,” said Jansen. “We continue to work to determine what the new normal will look like in the entertainment industry, as we schedule events to bring to The EPC.”
Although it is uncertain when The EPC will be able to return to operating at full capacity, Jansen assures ticket buyers that all national touring acts will be rescheduled if needed, and if rescheduled dates do not work for ticketholders, ticket exchange options are available.
As part of the launch of Season 11, The EPC will offer a Build Your Own season package, which includes discounts for those who purchase three or more shows.
When patrons purchase three to five shows for the season, they will save 10 percent, and for those who purchase six or more shows, they will receive a discount of 15 percent. Season tickets holders also receive several perks including free ticket exchange, presale opportunities for all added shows, and a preview of next season’s shows before sales are open to the public.
“We appreciate the support the theater has received from the community, especially during these uncertain times,” said Jansen. “Everyone has been amazing as we have worked through schedule changes and rebooking performances.”
Tickets for all season shows will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Tickets may be purchased at The EPC’s Box Office, by calling 217-540-2788 or online at www.ticketmaster.com/epc.
For more information about the theater, visit www.theepc.org.
My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!