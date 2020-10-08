Effingham Performance Center announces new season, including social distancing events

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Performance Center announces its schedule for Season 11, sponsored by Heartland Dental, with shows including a variety of national, regional and local acts.

Big names coming to The EPC this season include Clay Walker, Sawyer Brown, Hinder, Soul Asylum, Jefferson Starship, Lorrie Morgan, and Blood, Sweat, & Tears. The upcoming schedule also includes a variety of social distancing events, including holiday shows like A Branson Country Christmas and The Prophecy – A Tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

“We have several great shows coming this season, and we are excited to share our line-up with the community,” said Executive Director Kim Jansen.

Shows will be presented in two categories: 2020-2021 season shows, which includes national touring acts with seating up to 1,518 in the auditorium; and Social Distancing Series events, which includes smaller touring acts with seating up to 400 in the auditorium and with social distancing guidelines being enforced.

“When you see this year’s lineup, you will notice some things look the same, and some things are a little different,” said Jansen. “We continue to work to determine what the new normal will look like in the entertainment industry, as we schedule events to bring to The EPC.”