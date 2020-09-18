Effingham Performance Center hosts online auction

• Autographed Kansas photo with tickets to the show

“There are several items in our auction that are truly one-of-a-kind items, especially our show night experiences. We have items up for auction that will give you a behind the scenes look on show night, along with several experiences directly tied to the theater,” said Jansen.

Bids will be accepted electronically through a charity auction website. Links to the website can be accessed on The EPC’s webpage at www.TheEPC.org and through the EPC’s Facebook page.

For more information about the auction, contact Jill Schultz at 217-347-6264 or jschultz@theepc.org.

My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives

